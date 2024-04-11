Xavi says PSG are still 'favorites' to win UCL tie despite Barcelona's 3-2 win in the first-leg of quarter final tie

Xavi has insisted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain favorites to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals despite Barcelona's 3-2 win in the first leg.

Barca took advantage of their quarterfinal tie with the Parisians away at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10). They claimed a vital victory courtesy of Raphinha's brace (37', 62') and Andreas Christensen's later header (77').

PSG went 2-1 up through goals from Ousmane Dembele (48') and Vitinha (50') but Xavi's side staged an impressive comeback win. A place in the Champions League semifinals against Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund is firmly in the Catalan giants' hands.

However, Xavi was adamant that it would be difficult for Barcelona to get past Luis Enrique's side. The Spanish coach said (via Barca Universal):

"PSG are still the favorites. It will be very difficult to win in Barcelona."

Xavi's comments are somewhat surprising given Barca's excellent performance in Paris. They haven't lost at home at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys since January 27 and host PSG in the second leg on Tuesday (April 16).

Enrique is confident about the Parisians' chances of beating his former employers away from home. He said (via the Ligue 1 club's official website):

"We're going to think positively, about what we have to do in Barcelona, which is simply to approach the match as if it were a final, to go for the win."

The Catalan giants will turn their attention to La Liga on Saturday (April 13) when they travel to Cadiz. Xavi may rest players ahead of the crucial second leg with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal was reportedly not at full fitness against PSG

Lamine Yamal was dealing with fitness issues.

Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a breakout season with the Blaugrana and has shone with eye-catching performances. The 16-year-old started against PSG but was somewhat quiet by his standards.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero of Jijantes (via Get Football News Spain) reports that Yamal wasn't at full fitness. He started on the right flank but was subbed off for Joao Felix in the 61st minute.

It's claimed that Barcelona's youngest-ever player suffered from a stomach bug days before the clash at the Parc des Princes. He pushed on and showed his desire to play in such an important game between two of Europe's heavyweights.

Barca fans will hope Yamal is in top-notch condition for the second leg on Tuesday. He's lit up Spanish football this season with six goals and seven assists in 41 games across competitions.

