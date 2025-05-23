“No one can deny that” - Amad Diallo makes ‘promise’ to Manchester United fans after Europa League defeat to Spurs

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has told fans that there wouldn't be another disappointing season like the current one. The comment comes after the Red Devils fell 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in midweek.

Ruben Amorim's side had the chance to salvage a forgettable campaign with European silverware. Instead, Spurs - despite being dominated on possession, especially in the second half - prevailed with a Brennan Johnson first-half strike to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, United won't have European football for the first time in more than a decade.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate Tottenham on their victory, and then apologise to all Manchester fans around the world," Diallo posted on social media. "It's been an unacceptable season, and no one can deny that, but we always put our motivation on the pitch.

"I promise you that a season like this will never happen again at this great club. Thank you all for your support throughout the season. You've been by our side no matter what."

Diallo, 22, missed the Round-of-16 and quarter-final wins over Real Sociedad and Olympique Lyon, respectively, due to an ankle injury. He had an assist in the semi-final second-leg win at home to Athletic Bilbao but was helpless to prevent Tottenham ending their 17-year wait for silverware.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent memory, especially in the Premier League, where they are on an eight-game winless streak, losing six, including the last three.

That has seen the Red Devils drop to 16th in the points table after 37 games, just a point and a place ahead of their Europa League conquerors Tottenham, who have also struggled domestically despite their European success.

Amorim's side close out the season with a home game with UEFA Champions League-chasing Aston Villa on the last day of the campaign on Sunday (May 25). Villa are sixth in the standings, behind fifth-placed Chelsea on goal difference, as they seek a Champions League return.

