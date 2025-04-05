"No one can guarantee you'll play because of your pretty face" - Liverpool target warned over move to join Real Madrid by his ex-coach

Liverpool target Dean Huijsen has been warned against a move to Real Madrid by his former youth team coach Juanito. The 19-year-old has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe following his sensational debut season for Bournemouth.

The Netherlands-born defender, who recently made his international debut for Spain, joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer. He has become a key player under Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium, attracting interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Juanito, who coached the youngster at Malaga, has advised the 19-year-old against a move to Real Madrid. He insisted that the youngster would struggle for regular minutes with Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba ahead of him in the pecking order. The former coach told The Sun, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“Dean is going to be a leader no matter where he goes, so I hope whoever signs him they play him as a starter, and he’s not a project for the future. He is a player for now. There are very few like that at his age, which is why I don’t know to what extent it would be a good option to sign for Real."

Juanito added:

“No one can guarantee you’ll play because of your pretty face but if he leaves Bournemouth, it shouldn’t be to sit on the bench. At Madrid, Eder Militao is 27 and Antonio Rudiger is in his second youth."

Juanito concluded:

“Those two are untouchable and a recovered David Alaba would also be ahead of him. Carlo Ancelotti is an incredible manager but not a coach for young players — so Dean would be fourth-choice centre-back. That’s the reality."

Huijsen has made 28 appearances across competitions for Bournemouth so far this season. The Liverpool target recently earned two caps for Spain in the UEFA Nations League against the Netherlands.

Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid for Bundesliga defender: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Ecuador international is wanted by both Carlo Ancelotti and Arne Slot.

Liverpool reportedly view Hincapie as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk whose contract expires this summer. Even if the Dutchman extends his deal, he is 33 years of age now and the Reds must look for someone who can fill in his boots.

Hincapie has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the Bundesliga side in 2021. He played a pivotal role in helping Xabi Alonso's side win the domestic double in Germany last season.

Hincapie is predominantly a centre-back but can also play as a left-back or even as a left wing-back. The Real Madrid target has made 157 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen so far and is capped 44 times for Ecuador.

