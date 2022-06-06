"No plans to continue at Arsenal next season" - Fabrizio Romano says 27-year-old star is seeking an exit in the summer transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin doesn't want to continue at the club next season. The 27-year-old is looking to make a return to Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan.

A few other options have also opened up for the Spaniard, but his future is undecided for now.

Héctor Bellerín has no plans to continue at Arsenal next season. He hopes for Real Betis return but the deal is more than complicated because of financial reasons, it will take time. Bellerín has received also other approaches and will decide his future soon.

Bellerin joined Arsenal's youth side in 2011 from Barcelona, making 31 appearances for the U23 side. He made his senior debut in 2013 and went on to make 239 appearances for the first team in all competitions. He scored nine goals and made 29 assists in the process.

However, he joined Real Betis on a one-year loan in the summer of 2021, helping them finish fifth in La Liga. He made 32 appearances in all competitions and provided five assists in an impressive campaign for the Spanish side.

He is now set to return to the Emirates but as per Romano, he doesn't want to continue with the north London club. It could be a disappointment for Arsenal, who are a bit light in the right-back department.

Their last summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered from injuries, making just 23 appearances in all competitions. His backup Cedric Soares failed to impress in his 26 appearances across competitions. Hence, the Gunners could have kept Bellerin and focused on other areas of improvement.

The Spaniard was to re-join Real Betis this summer though. However, due to Los Verdiblancos' financial troubles, signing Bellerin could be a time-taking process for them.

Arsenal 'agree' personal terms with Gabriel Jesus

As per Football Insider, Arsenal and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus have agreed on personal terms for a potential transfer this summer. The Gunners have also started initial talks with City but haven't yet agreed on a transfer fee.

As per the report, Jesus is 'eager' to collaborate again with Mikel Arteta after their time together at Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, Football Insider understands, settling terms of a lucrative long-term deal that will see him land a major pay rise. It is believed Jesus has told friends he is eager to link up again with Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are looking for a striker after they officially let go of Alexandre Lacazette with the Frenchman's contract expiring this summer.

Jesus scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across competitions for City last season, helping them win their fourth Premier League title in five years. He can play in multiple positions in attack, including as a striker or on the right.

The Gunners will hope to complete the signing as they look to better their fifth-place finish in the Premier League table last season.

