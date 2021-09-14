 "No point in having him" - Jerome Rothen on PSG's 'bad idea' to sign superstar

Former PSG player and current RMC Sport commentator Jerome Rothen has criticised the signing of the injury-prone Sergio Ramos this summer.

The defender has sustained a calf injury, and will not be making his PSG debut until the end of September. That has prompted Jerome Rothen to question PSG's idea of signing a 35-year-old defender who will take time to get match-fit. Rothen said:

"Sustaining a calf muscle injury towards the end of your career is really bad news because it's an injury that you seldom make a full recovery from. Once the player increases his rhythm, whether during a game or in training with PSG, he might not be able to continue."

"And when a player reaches a certain age, he needs to play a number of games to get back into form. Will he be able to get back to top level if he has constant pains in his calf? I have serious doubts about that."

Jerome Rothen has also been critical of Sergio Ramos' impact on the PSG squad. The former player believes the likes of Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos could have more influence on the PSG team than Ramos, which is why signing the former Real Madrid captain was a bad idea. Rothen added:

"When he arrived, everyone said that Sergio Ramos was going to change the mentality inside the dressing room. But today, Marquinhos and Kimpembe are way above Ramos in terms of influence."

"His motivational skills aren't enough right now at PSG. He needs to be bringing more to the team on the pitch. If he's unable to do that, there is no point in having him. That's why I get the feeling that signing Ramos was a bad idea for PSG."

PSG signed Sergio Ramos as a potential replacement for Thiago Silva

Once Thiago Silva decided to leave Paris to join Chelsea last summer, PSG were in dire need of bringing in a centre-back with experience and leadership qualities. That prompted them to sign Ramos from Real Madrid on a free transfer.

PSG signed Ramos on a two-year deal until the summer of 2023. However, the World Cup-winning Spaniard is yet to play for his new side. So far the deal has not worked out for either of the parties involved.

