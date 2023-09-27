"No quadruple for Pep", "No Haaland no party" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City slump to 1-0 loss to Newcastle in EFL Cup clash

Newcastle United stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 win to knock Pep Guardiola's treble winners out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (September 27). The Cityzens made their earliest exit from the competition in 11 years after suffering defeat at St James' Park but Erling Haaland played no part.

However, City played well in the first period and Julian Alvarez went close in the 17th minute, producing a clever stop from Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope. The in-form Argentine forward had another opportunity 11 minutes later but blazed the ball across the face of goal.

Josko Gvardiol nearly netted his first goal in Manchester City colors in the 32nd minute. The Croatian defender arrived at the back post but his header deflected just over Pope's bar.

Newcastle finally gave Guardiola's men trouble in the 40th minute when they raced forward on the counter. Jacob Murphy's effort was denied by City goalkeeper Ederson but it was a warning about the threat Eddie Howe's side pose.

The Magpies then took the lead in the 53rd minute after Joelinton's persistence found Alexander Isak at the back post. The Swedish striker fired the Tyneside giants into a 1-0 lead, sending St James' Park into hysteria.

Manchester City searched for an equalizer but it didn't arrive and Newcastle claimed a famous victory. Howe's side may be eyeing a return to Wembley after losing the final to Manchester United last season.

One fan alluded to the fact that Guardiola's side can't achieve an unprecedented quadruple:

"No quadruple for Pep."

Another fan touched on Haaland's absence:

"No Haaland no party."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Newcastle knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Newcastle's Alexander Isak is backed to rival Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race

Alexander Isak has made an excellent start to the season.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons Newcastle striker Isak could be a worthy challenger to Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot race. The Australian said (via Chronicle Live):

“I think he’s a really good signing and there’s a big chance for him to go on and do well. The key is keeping him fit. If he stays fit…do you think he’s a rival, potentially, to Haaland this season with the golden boot?"

Schwarzer talked up the chances Howe's side managed to create and also tipped the Tyneside giants to cause Manchester City issues in the league. He insists Isak has the ability to become a prolific frontman:

“I’d like to think with the chances Newcastle will hopefully create…we need someone in the Premier League to push Man City all the way, and if someone’s going to do it, they’re also going to have to have someone up top who’s going to score a lot of goals for them. Maybe Newcastle’s that team – and he’s got the ability, hasn’t he?”

Isak arrived at St James' Park from La Liga side Real Sociedad in August 2022 for £63 million. The Sweden international has bagged 14 goals and three assists in 34 games across competitions.

That's some way off Haaland's incredible record of 60 goals and 11 assists in 62 games across competitions. However, Isak did spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines last season due to a thigh injury.