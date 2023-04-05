“No room for cartels” - UEFA president launches astonishing attack on Real Madrid and Barcelona over European Super League plans

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called out Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus for their continued involvement in the European Super League project. Ceferin has called the trio a cartel and claimed that football only belonged to the fans, not the three clubs involved in the European Super League.

In April 2021, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Liverpool announced their Super League plans.

Fans of the six English clubs soon revolted, causing them to pull support. The two Milan clubs, as well as Atletico Madrid, also dropped the project, leaving Madrid, Barca, and Juve as the only three teams still interested in the European Super League.

UEFA president Ceferin has launched a scathing attack on the trident, accusing them of trying to control the world’s game. In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, he said:

“Those who promoted that project say they want to save football. The Super League has become a Little Red Hood character, a wolf disguised as a grandmother.

“Who are they kidding? To nobody. They are cartels above meritocracy and democracy. It’s the money over the trophies. There is no room for cartels in European football.”

He concluded by saying:

“Football does not belong to anyone, in reality it belongs to all of us. The general interest must be above the individual interest of three clubs, two financiers, and their spokesperson.”

The European Super League originally proposed a 20-side competition, consisting of 15 founding clubs that would play in the competition every year, and five that would need to qualify. Upon facing backlash, the three clubs have made changes to their original plans, relaunching them earlier this year with the idea of incorporating 60 to 80 teams.

The competition's chief executive, Bernd Reichart, explained the new proposal via his company, A22’s, Twitter handle in February.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti urges team to play a complete game at Barcelona

Real Madrid will look to overturn a one-goal deficit when they travel to Camp Nou for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Barcelona on Wednesday night (5 April). Eder Militao’s own goal allowed Barca to nick a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

Ahead of the game, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has asked his players to keep their cool and try to play a complete and balanced game against Barcelona at Camp Nou. He said at a press conference (via Managing Madrid):

“We’re feeling good and motivated and confident after the good performance against Real Valladolid. We believe we’ll have a good game tomorrow. They obviously have a goal advantage. We can’t go crazy in search of the goal.

“You could score in the fifth minute, but then concede two. Or you could score in the 90th minute. Our approach is to have a complete performance, not to score goals. If you have a complete performance, the goals will come.”

Real Madrid are coming into the game on the back of an impressive 6-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday (2 April). Barcelona, on the other hand, bagged a 4-0 victory against Elche the day before.

Xavi’s men have won in each of their last three meetings with Ancelotti’s side this season, across competitions. They won the Supercopa de Espana at Madrid’s expense in January, securing a 3-1 victory in the final.

