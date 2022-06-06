“No use to Juventus or France” – Fabio Cannavaro warns Serie A giants over Paul Pogba version at Manchester United

Former Juventus defender Fabio Cannavaro has fired a warning to his former side over the re-signing of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The 29-year-old is widely expected to return to Juve this summer with his contract at United having come to an end. According to Sky Sports, the Old Lady are in the final stages of wrapping up a three-year deal with their former midfielder.

Pogba played for Juventus from 2012 to 2016, growing into one of Europe's most renowned midfielders in the process. He scored 34 goals and provided 40 assists in 178 appearances for the Bianconeri.

His eye-catching form for the Serie A giants eventually led to Manchester United re-signing their once academy graduate for a then-world record £89 million in 2016.

Cannavaro is hoping Pogba returns to Juve in the form he previously enjoyed in Turin rather than his questionable spell at United.

Many have lamented the Frenchman's time with the 13-time Premier League winners and Cannavaro alludes to this.

He told Tuttosport (via Metro):

"Pogba to Juve? I hope to see the real Paul again, the one from the first Juventus experience. He has to find the reasons. The midfielder of recent seasons is of no use to Juventus or France."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligt’s contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent. Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogba’s agents, €8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni.Talks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligt’s contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent. Juventus are progressing in talks with Paul Pogba’s agents, €8m net salary ready for his comeback - Real Madrid are definitely out of the race as they want Tchouaméni. 🇫🇷 #JuventusTalks ongoing also about Matthijs de Ligt’s contract [expires in June 2024] with the same agent. https://t.co/G1a3Wilk7b

Pogba made 233 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 39 goals and creating 51 assists.

However, he has perhaps never lived up to the astronomical fee United paid Juventus for the French star back in 2016.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba didn't speak to Erik ten Hag prior to likely Juventus move

Paul Pogba waves goodbye to United

Erik ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in early May and set about gaining an understanding of each player's situation at the club.

According to Mirror, the former Ajax boss has held talks with every United squad member to clarify their position at the club.

However, Pogba was reportedly not one of the players to have spoken to Ten Hag prior to his exit from Old Trafford.

It had seemed highly likely throughout the campaign that United would slumber to a finish outside the top four and trophyless that the midfielder would part ways.

He was unceremoniously booed by sections of United fans during the side's 3-2 win over Norwich City on April 16. He even cupped his hand to his ear in reaction to the booing.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd https://t.co/YLT3lUHOmT

There seems to be a divide throughout the Manchester United fanbase over Pogba's time at the club.

However, the Red Devils will head into next season without their record signing, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong tipped to replace him.

According to SPORT, United are close to agreeing a deal for De Jong and will just need Ten Hag to convince his former Ajax star to make the move.

