“No, you should watch us!” – Feyenoord hit back at Jose Mourinho with hilarious TikTok video after Europa League final defeat 

Feyenoord Rotterdam's TikTok account has hit back at Jose Mourinho after his AS Roma side lost 4-1 to Sevilla on penalties in the UEFA Europa League final in midweek after the game had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Mourinho's side knocked Feyenoord out of the competition enroute to the final. They also beat the Eredivisie club in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final last season.

After that loss, Feyenoord's manager Arne Slot said that he doesn't like to watch Mourinho's team play and prefers to watch Napoli or Manchester City instead. After Roma knocked Feyenoord out, Mourinho shouted in the tunnel (via talkSPORT):

“You should watch us! Not Napoli!”

Feyenoord's TikTok account has now taken a jobe at the Portuguese tactician. They posted a video of Mourinho, writing:

“No, you should watch us!”

Jose Mourinho delivered emotional speech after Europa League final defeat

The Europa League final loss against Sevilla marked Jose Mourinho's first in six European finals. Despite taking the lead through Paulo Dybala, Roma eventually lost on penalties.

Gianluca Mancini scored an own goal that restored parity. Mancini and Roger Ibanez missed their penalties in the shootout. After the loss, Mourinho delivered a speech to his team (via Football Talk Twitter):

“Is there anyone who can tell me who’s talking? Or not? Nobody’s talking. I went over to visit my family and heard some people talking about the ranking."

He added:

"But the truth is I have come here for you. We’ve always been together; we’ve done everything together; we’ve talked about it; we’ve played one more time here, and this is the ugly truth. The ugly truth.

"But my children have been coming with me for 20 years to my finals since they were little. They stand right there; they’re crying. My sons who are 23 and 27 and come to watch their dad. You go home; there’s your dad; there’s your wife. They are all there.”

Jose Mourinho added:

“We didn’t actually lose; we didn’t lose. The other day, I told Lorenzo and Mancini. They came to me. I am safe here. I want to continue here for you, for all that I have given you. I want to stay here. That’s it. Here.”

He concluded:

“They have to focus on us. … But I want to stay here with you. Now here, we don’t have to think about what happened; we have to think about it at home. Heads up.

"We have been together here … without crying. To me, you are still my boys even after this loss. Football is football. Men are men. You are all men. Now we must go on.”

Despite the defeat, Jose Mourinho's team leave with their heads held high. Whether "The Special One" remains in charge of the Serie A club next season remains to be seen, though. He has been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job recently.

