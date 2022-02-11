“No way I’m wasting my money on this s**t” – Chelsea fans react as ‘leaked’ image of 2022-23 home kit surfaces online

Chelsea fans online have reacted negatively to the leaks showcasing their 2022-23 home kit by American sports giant Nike.

According to leaked images which surfaced on Twitter, the home kit is a plain blue shirt with a white collar. There are no patterns on the home shirt unlike the current shirt which has a design in the front with a tint of yellow on the sides.

A section of Blues fans on Twitter were highly disappointed to see what their team might be wearing next season. Some of them have blamed Nike for not showing any ambition while designing the home shirt.

Josh 🇬🇧. @JoshCFC1905 @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines These nike kits are so shit, Adidas has way better designs and colours, these are so plain, so lifeless, i was so excited of @nikefootball now im disappointed e every season @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines These nike kits are so shit, Adidas has way better designs and colours, these are so plain, so lifeless, i was so excited of @nikefootball now im disappointed e every season

Liam O'Gorman @CFC_LOG @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines Nike must really hate us. Not one good home kit in 5 years @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines Nike must really hate us. Not one good home kit in 5 years

Nasir @AlagmaIbra @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines No way I'm wasting my money on this shit @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines No way I'm wasting my money on this shit

simon curtis @scicurtis @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines That kit is horrible , looks out of shape the collar looks weird , the button doesn’t suit it and it’s way to plain . This years is way better @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines That kit is horrible , looks out of shape the collar looks weird , the button doesn’t suit it and it’s way to plain . This years is way better

christella ✝️ @unexpectedchris @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines Nothing stops these dudes from designing a good kit, but they just always mess up with the home kit. @LDNFootbalI @Footy_Headlines Nothing stops these dudes from designing a good kit, but they just always mess up with the home kit.

It is worth noting that football shirts are getting more and more expensive as years go by. The current Chelsea home shirt has two variants - the regular 'stadium shirt' is priced at £69.95 while the 'Vapor match shirt' costs £104.95.

The Blues signed a big-money deal with Nike back in 2016 to replace Adidas as their official kit supplier. According to a report from the BBC, the club are due to earn £60 million per annum for 15 years. This would see Chelsea earn £900 million from their deal with Nike.

They have had success wearing the Nike kit. Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the 2021 Champions League by beating Manchester City in the final. Chelsea also won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.

It is worth noting that Nike sponsors a host of Premier League clubs. Apart from the Blues, the American company also provides kits to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Thomas Tuchel's side will take on Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. The European champions secured a narrow 1-0 win over Al Hilal in the semi-final. Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have never won the FIFA Club World Cup in their history. The closest they came to winning the tournament was back in 2012 when they finished runners-up to Brazilian side Corinthians.

If they manage to win the final, the Blues will become only the third English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Manchester United (2008) and Liverpool (2019) are the other two sides from England to have won this tournament.

