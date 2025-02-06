“No way he said this”, “He really did them bad” - Fans left stunned as Newcastle United star makes ‘stay humble’ claim after beating Arsenal

Fans online have been taken aback by Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon's comments after their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg on Wednesday (February 5). The Gunners arrived at the game hoping to overturn a 2-0 deficit at St. James' Park but finished with 4-0 on aggregate.

The Magpies secured a fine victory at the Emirates in the first leg on January 7. However, the north London side arrived at Wednesday's tie, buoyed by their 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (February 2). Yet, it was the home side that drew first blood through Jacob Murphy in the 20th minute.

Gordon doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, as Newcastle United secured their spot in the final. The Englishman spoke to the media following the game and stressed the importance of staying humble.

“It’s important to stay humble now,” Gordon said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle).

Fans were stunned by his comments, immediately spotting a reference to a war of words between Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Mikel Arteta from earlier this season. The Norwegian had told the Spaniard to 'stay humble' after a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on September 22, 2024, at the Etihad. As such, fans immediately took to social media to express their opinions.

One insisted that Gordon has ended the Gunners' chances of winning silverware this season, posting:

"Gordon really made sure arsenal goes trophyless this season."

Another added:

"HAHAHAHAHA Arsenal fans hate when they have a taste of their own medicine"

One fan insisted that the Gunners have to stay humble, stating:

"No way he said this, truly they need to stay humble."

Another quipped:

"other teams are just obsessed with arsenal."

One fan urged Manchester City to sign Anthony Gordon immediately, commenting:

"@ManCity sign him NOW!!!!"

Another chimed in:

"He really did them bad."

One fan shared a one-word message, posting:

"Humbled."

Another added:

"Gordon spilling facts."

Mikel Arteta's team have now exited both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup this season.

How have Arsenal performed in the Premier League this season?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, finishing second behind Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's team were expected to clear the final hurdle this campaign.

However, they remain six points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. The north London side have won 14 and lost two of their 24 games across competitions so far in the league. They have scored 49 goals and conceded only 22.

