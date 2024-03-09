"No way? You can't compare anyone to Messi" - Manchester City star on Pep Guardiola comparing him with Lionel Messi

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden recently addressed Pep Guardiola comparing him with Lionel Messi, with the Englishman also lauding the Argentine playmaker.

Foden, who guided the Etihad outfit to victory over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the Premier League by scoring twice on March 2, received praise from Guardiola for his stellar performance.

Guardiola compared Foden's match-winning ability to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The Spaniard said (via the Daily Mail.)

"The good players, you can play good - but you have to win games, and I met the biggest ever player like Messi. He can win games and I don't want to compare because Phil is not the level from Leo but he is winning games."

Reacting to the praise, Foden stated that no one can be compared to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, he also claimed that hearing the acclaim from the manager was a good experience.

The 23-year-old said (via TV 2 Sport):

"No way? You can't compare anyone to Messi, he is in his own world. But to hear that from the manager is really nice."

This season, Phil Foden has made 40 appearances for Manchester City across competitions, bagging 18 goals and 10 assists. Next up, the Cityzens will visit Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday, March 10.

Three Manchester City stars to miss title showdown against Liverpool: Reports

Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes suffered a horrific finger injury during Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against Copenhagen on Wednesday, March 7. It seemed like Nunes broke his middle finger during the match.

He was replaced by 20-year-old Micah Hamilton in the second half of the game. However, with the help of goals from Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland, the English outfit managed to secure a quarterfinal spot in the 2023-24 Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

However, apart from Nunes, City forward Jeremy Doku is also currently unavailable due to fitness issues.

In addition to that, as per the Manchester Evening News, English forward Jack Grealish is also a confirmed absentee for the defending champions' top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's men are currently second in the Premier League table with 62 points in 27 matches, just one point adrift of the Reds.