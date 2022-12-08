“No wonder he has such a bad view of the media” - Piers Morgan hits out at ‘lies’ spread about Cristiano Ronaldo

British TV Broadcaster Piers Morgan has come to the defense of Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo amid continuous false claims regarding his behavior in the media.

Morgan said that it's no surprise that Ronaldo has a 'bad view' of the media considering the baseless claims circulated about him throughout his career as a professional footballer.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan ‘Ronaldo’s signed for a Saudi club.’

‘Ronaldo snubbed fans & teammates after Portugal beat Switzerland.’

‘Ronaldo threatened to quit World Cup when manager said he wasn’t starting.’

All lies.

Morgan, whose explosive interview with Ronaldo sent shockwaves across the football world, was not happy with the vilifying media campaigns against his favorite player, forcing him to respond. The British broadcaster took to Twitter to defend the former Juventus and Manchester United forward. He said via Twitter:

Several media outlets, including MARCA, published reports of a staggering $200 million 'done deal' between Ronaldo and Saudi-based club Al-Nassr. However, the claims of any such deal were rubbished by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and later by the Portuguese international himself.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season.



(Source: @MARCA) Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season.(Source: @MARCA) 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season. (Source: @MARCA) https://t.co/5J8nET0Ccz

The 37-year-old was also accused of leaving the stadium early, despite Portugal's dominating 6-1 win in the round-of-16 clash against Switzerland.

Ronaldo was forced to start the game off the bench as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos made his competitive international debut in style, scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a crucial match for his national team. Contrary to claims in the media, several post-match videos have emerged, showing Ronaldo expressing his love towards the fans and asking his teammates to join in.

In another embarrassing incident, the Portuguese football federation had to come up with an official response, busting media reports which claimed that Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team after getting benched against Switzerland. The federation said that the Portuguese legend has been a loyal servant to the national side and remains committed to the team's campaign in Qatar.

Football Daily @footballdaily BREAKING



Portugal have released a statement denying that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar in an exchange with the head coach Fernando Santos.



#POR #FIFAWorldCup BREAKINGPortugal have released a statement denying that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar in an exchange with the head coach Fernando Santos. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Portugal have released a statement denying that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar in an exchange with the head coach Fernando Santos. #POR #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/5zm590DX2L

''Always Ronaldo against the world'' - Fans rally behind Cristiano Ronaldo as he slams the 'external forces' threatening Portugal's team unity

The media frenzy around Cristiano Ronaldo has been on another level since his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he trashed his former club Manchester United and its members.

Amidst the continuous propagation of one negative story after another, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Portugal fans to rally behind the team, clarifying that the vilifying campaign by certain media houses won't disturb the unity of the Portugal camp.

The skipper stated that the group remains committed to their sole objective, asking the Selecao fans to maintain faith in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal! Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/gUeENXSB5F

His fans across the globe have joined in to support Portugal, regardless of the media stories. Portugal will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, 10 December.

Here are some of the fan reactions supporting Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team:

lina @luxlina_ Ronaldo @Cristiano It’s always You against the whole world ! Where ever u go what ever u done has made written on history books since the begin of ur career the media has always marked U carried football on ur back for years and we’re happy for ur great , great achievements rise up KINGRonaldo @Cristiano It’s always You against the whole world ! Where ever u go what ever u done has made written on history books since the begin of ur career the media has always marked U carried football on ur back for years and we’re happy for ur great , great achievements rise up KING ❤️ Ronaldo https://t.co/LpVdOA9UrP

Masfi @MasfikurFahim @Cristiano It’s always Ronaldo against the world, and it will be the same till the very last day. How come he has achieved so much in life fighting against such odds always is beyond me. Hope he does it this time once again, thrives on like always. Football’s greatest icon deserves no less. @Cristiano It’s always Ronaldo against the world, and it will be the same till the very last day. How come he has achieved so much in life fighting against such odds always is beyond me. Hope he does it this time once again, thrives on like always. Football’s greatest icon deserves no less. https://t.co/Dk1brlu2uD

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

