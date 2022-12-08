“No wonder he has such a bad view of the media” - Piers Morgan hits out at ‘lies’ spread about Cristiano Ronaldo

British TV Broadcaster Piers Morgan has come to the defense of Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo amid continuous false claims regarding his behavior in the media.
Morgan said that it's no surprise that Ronaldo has a 'bad view' of the media considering the baseless claims circulated about him throughout his career as a professional footballer.
Morgan, whose explosive interview with Ronaldo sent shockwaves across the football world, was not happy with the vilifying media campaigns against his favorite player, forcing him to respond. The British broadcaster took to Twitter to defend the former Juventus and Manchester United forward. He said via Twitter:
"‘Ronaldo’s signed for a Saudi club.' ‘Ronaldo snubbed fans & teammates after Portugal beat Switzerland.’ ‘Ronaldo threatened to quit World Cup when manager said he wasn’t starting.’ All lies. No wonder he has such a bad view of the media."
Several media outlets, including MARCA, published reports of a staggering $200 million 'done deal' between Ronaldo and Saudi-based club Al-Nassr. However, the claims of any such deal were rubbished by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and later by the Portuguese international himself.
The 37-year-old was also accused of leaving the stadium early, despite Portugal's dominating 6-1 win in the round-of-16 clash against Switzerland.
Ronaldo was forced to start the game off the bench as 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos made his competitive international debut in style, scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a crucial match for his national team. Contrary to claims in the media, several post-match videos have emerged, showing Ronaldo expressing his love towards the fans and asking his teammates to join in.
In another embarrassing incident, the Portuguese football federation had to come up with an official response, busting media reports which claimed that Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team after getting benched against Switzerland. The federation said that the Portuguese legend has been a loyal servant to the national side and remains committed to the team's campaign in Qatar.
''Always Ronaldo against the world'' - Fans rally behind Cristiano Ronaldo as he slams the 'external forces' threatening Portugal's team unity
The media frenzy around Cristiano Ronaldo has been on another level since his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he trashed his former club Manchester United and its members.
Amidst the continuous propagation of one negative story after another, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Portugal fans to rally behind the team, clarifying that the vilifying campaign by certain media houses won't disturb the unity of the Portugal camp.
The skipper stated that the group remains committed to their sole objective, asking the Selecao fans to maintain faith in the process.
His fans across the globe have joined in to support Portugal, regardless of the media stories. Portugal will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, 10 December.
Here are some of the fan reactions supporting Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team:
