"No wonder he's mid", "0 ball knowledge" - Fans react as Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister picks between Iniesta, Modric and De Bruyne

Fans have hit out at Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's intriguing ranking of Andres Iniesta, Luka Modric, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Mac Allister was given the tough task of trying to choose between the iconic trio who have carved out phenomenal careers. The Argentine midfielder's rankings has drawn criticism. He told GOAL (via Madrid Zone):

“Rank Iniesta, Modric, De Bruyne? Iniesta, De Bruyne, then Modric.”

Iniesta is regarded by many as the greatest ball-playing midfielder in history, with his agility and ability to excel in tight spaces. The Spain legend was part of a Barcelona side that dominated European football during the 2000s and early 2010s. He bagged 57 goals and 136 assists in 674 games for the Blaugrana, winning four UEFA Champions Leagues, nine La Liga titles, and six Copa del Rey trophies.

The Spanish midfielder made history with La Roja when he scored the winner in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final to beat Argentina 1-0. He also won the European Championships twice with his national team.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has been one of this decade's top midfielders with his world-class performances for Manchester City. The Belgium international is known for his dominance in the middle of the park, picking out the perfect pass, a real assist machine.

The Belgian has bagged 96 goals and 153 assists in 358 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. He has won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup five times. He also won one DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

However, many were hesitant to place De Bruyne alongside midfield greats due to his lack of winning the UEFA Champions League. He ended his long wait for European glory last season, playing a key role in the Cityzens' treble triumph. He was the top assister across Europe's top five leagues with 31 assists in 49 games across competitions.

Fans' issues with Mac Allister's ranking mostly stem from his placing of Modric in third. The Croatia hero is the only one of the trio to win the Ballon d'Or and he's viewed as a legend of the sport.

Modric has excelled at Real Madrid over the years with his ball-carrying abilities and quick passes in transition. The Croatia skipper has bagged 37 goals and 77 assists in 494 games at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has won five Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and five FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

Fans have slammed Liverpool's Mac Allister, accusing him of lacking football knowledge. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"0 ball knowledge."

Another fan took aim at the Liverpool midfielder's own ability:

"No wonder he's mid."

Here's how fans on X reacted to his opinion on the legendary trio:

Liverpool fans gave Luka Modric a standing ovation after his incredible UCL performance

The Croatian put on a masterclass against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Modric was at his very best in Madrid's 5-2 win against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last season. The Croatian dominated proceedings in midfield, making one assist, one key pass, and winning four of six ground duels.

It was a display that resulted in a huge standing ovation from fans at Anfield when he was substituted in the 87th minute. The visiting fans could be heard changing the Croatian's name.

It was the type of performance Liverpool fans were all too familiar with having seen their hero Steven Gerrard conjure up similar displays at Anfield. The Croatian is admired by not only just Madrid fans but also rival fans for his extraordinary career and talent.