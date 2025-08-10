"No wonder Nicolas Jackson wants to leave", "Best signing of the last decade" - Fans hail Chelsea star after 4-1 win over Milan

Chelsea fans have hailed new signing Joao Pedro following his masterclass in the 4-1 win over AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, August 10. The Blues went ahead in the game in the fifth minute through an Andrei Corbis own goal.Pedro doubled the score with a fine header three minutes later, before Liam Delap made it 3-0 from the spot in the 67th minute. The Rossoneri, who were down to 10 men in the 18th minute after Corbis got his marching orders, got one back through Youssouf Fofana in the 70th minute.However, it proved to be a mere consolation as Delap scored his second of the night in the 90th minute to secure a fantastic win. Fans, however, were most impressed by Joao Pedro's efforts and took to social media to express their opinion. Journalist Frank Khalid was quick to point out that Pedro and Delap are both better finishers than Nicolas Jackson, stating:&quot;No wonder Nicolas Jackson wants to leave, both Joao Pedro &amp; Liam Delap are better finishers.&quot;Another fan labelled the Brazilian as the club's best signing in the past decade, posting:&quot;Joao Pedro is Chelsea's best signing of the last decade.&quot;𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨 @VarticooLINKJoao Pedro is Chelsea's best signing of the last decade. 💙😃He added:&quot;Joao Pedro is unstoppable right now.&quot; 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨 @VarticooLINKJoao Pedro is unstoppable right now.One fan pointed out that Joao Pedro has already scored the most goals for the Blues since March this year, commenting:&quot;A stat for you all. Chelsea have played 23 games since March. João Pedro has more goals for Chelsea than anyone else in that time. (5)&quot;Another chimed:&quot;João Pedro might actually teach everyone a lesson, contextualising data . This is for the data nerds.&quot;Enzo Maresca's side start the new campaign with a game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, August 17, at Stamford Bridge. Will Christopher Nkunku leave Chelsea this summer? Christopher NkunkuRB Leipzig want Chelsea to include Christopher Nkunku as part of a player-plus-cash offer for Xavi Simons, according to The Telegraph. The Blues are engaged in talks with the Bundesliga giants to sign Simons in the coming days. The French forward, meanwhile, is no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans and is likely to leave this summer. RB Leipzig, however, are ready to take him back to the Red Bull Arena as a possible replacement for Benjamin Sesko, who left for Manchester United this summer. The London giants are likely to be open to such an arrangement.