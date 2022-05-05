"No words to explain the greatness" - Fans lavish praise on 'world-class' Real Madrid prodigy for his UEFA Champions League contributions this season

Real Madrid have taken their seat in the Champions League final after producing a historic comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday. While players like Karim Benzema and Rodrygo clearly turned the game around, fans have also noted Eduardo Camavinga's brilliance against the Cityzens.
The star was calm and collected throughout his stay on the pitch, having been substituted on for Luka Modric in the 75th minute. He made several important passes, including a stunning far-post cross that Benzema cut back for Rodrygo to kickstart their comeback with a goal in the 90th minute.
Fans have expressed their admiration for Camavinga, who is just 19 years old, and they took to Twitter to share their opinion of his quality.
The Cityzens will regret their momentary loss of concentration that saw their opponents snatch an unexpected win in their semi-final tie.
When Riyad Mahrez scored the opening goal, it seemed as though City had gone through to the final. However, two late goals from Rodrygo and an extra-time Benzema penalty guided Real Madrid to an unexpected comeback and a place in the Champions League final.
Real Madrid will chase Raul de Tomas if Manchester City win race for Erling Haaland signature
According to reports by AS (via Express), Real Madrid have decided on Espanyol star Raul De Tomas as their replacement option if they fail to bring in Erling Haaland in the summer. Los Blancos have been vocal admirers of the Norwegian goal machine, but due to increased competition from Manchester City, they are looking into a potential second choice.
De Tomas came through the Madrid youth setup before departing and has enjoyed a successful career away from the Santiago Bernabeu. He could return to where his footballing career began if his boyhood club misses out on Haaland this summer. The chance to play in the all-white strip of the La Liga champions again will likely entice the Spanish striker.
Despite the fantastic form of Karim Benzema, Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for another striker, as Los Blancos hope to build a super squad to establish an era of dominance.
They will however hope that they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Haaland, with the club making no secret of their desire to bring the youngster to Spain. While no official correspondence has arrived from the club concerning De Tomas, the striker will hope he can make a return to Real Madrid.