×
Create
Notifications

"No words to explain the greatness" - Fans lavish praise on 'world-class' Real Madrid prodigy for his UEFA Champions League contributions this season

Fans lavish praise on &#039;world-class&#039; superstar for his contributions.
Fans lavish praise on 'world-class' superstar for his contributions.
Nnanna Mba
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 05:25 AM IST
News

Real Madrid have taken their seat in the Champions League final after producing a historic comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday. While players like Karim Benzema and Rodrygo clearly turned the game around, fans have also noted Eduardo Camavinga's brilliance against the Cityzens.

The star was calm and collected throughout his stay on the pitch, having been substituted on for Luka Modric in the 75th minute. He made several important passes, including a stunning far-post cross that Benzema cut back for Rodrygo to kickstart their comeback with a goal in the 90th minute.

Fans have expressed their admiration for Camavinga, who is just 19 years old, and they took to Twitter to share their opinion of his quality.

Here is a selection of tweets from the impressed fans:

Eduardo Camavinga has came on and changed every single European tie in Real Madrid’s favor this season at the age of 19. We’re looking at such a special player man.
Camavinga changed the game vs PSG and Real Madrid made a comeback. Changed the game vs Chelsea and Real Madrid made a comeback. Changed the game vs Man. City and Real Madrid made a comeback.
2026 ballon dor winner twitter.com/lyesbouzidi10/…
This Camavinga brought so much calmness & composure into the team even when they were 1-0 down & he’s just 19 years. Mctominay will be doing clearing & forwarding with 0 impact. Talent pass talent.
Camavinga for the first goal: cross to Benzema who assisted Rodrygo.Camavinga for the second goal: wins the ball back to start the attack.Camavinga for the third goal: plays the pass to Valverde and Benzema wins the penalty.
Camavinga btw, so so so good on the ball, very special no denying... but off of it he’s still shy, lacks a presence. Something small but could be key to the midfield battle if ancelotti finally opts to start him.
Camavinga. 19 years old.
Camavinga is WORLD class man…
Camavinga is already world class. I don’t care.
Camavinga is so good 😂
Camavinga's ball-carrying and composure is on another level. One of the youngest players on the field with the season on the line. Dude is a keeper.
Camavinga is special, so so special. He has no fixed position, he has no context to play in, he has only been given sheer chaos and this man thrives in this chaos like a true Madridista. What a player.
Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde play like they've been titans of the Bernabeu for a decade. No nerves, no mistakes.
Camavinga has come into a CL last 16 2nd leg vs PSG, quarter-final 2nd leg vs Chelsea & semi-final 2nd leg vs Man City and changed the game with his ball-carrying, passing range & ball-winning. He’s 19 years old & changing the biggest games. The definition of generational talent.
No words to explain the greatness Eduardo Camavinga possesses

The Cityzens will regret their momentary loss of concentration that saw their opponents snatch an unexpected win in their semi-final tie.

When Riyad Mahrez scored the opening goal, it seemed as though City had gone through to the final. However, two late goals from Rodrygo and an extra-time Benzema penalty guided Real Madrid to an unexpected comeback and a place in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid will chase Raul de Tomas if Manchester City win race for Erling Haaland signature

According to reports by AS (via Express), Real Madrid have decided on Espanyol star Raul De Tomas as their replacement option if they fail to bring in Erling Haaland in the summer. Los Blancos have been vocal admirers of the Norwegian goal machine, but due to increased competition from Manchester City, they are looking into a potential second choice.

De Tomas came through the Madrid youth setup before departing and has enjoyed a successful career away from the Santiago Bernabeu. He could return to where his footballing career began if his boyhood club misses out on Haaland this summer. The chance to play in the all-white strip of the La Liga champions again will likely entice the Spanish striker.

Despite the fantastic form of Karim Benzema, Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for another striker, as Los Blancos hope to build a super squad to establish an era of dominance.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will however hope that they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Haaland, with the club making no secret of their desire to bring the youngster to Spain. While no official correspondence has arrived from the club concerning De Tomas, the striker will hope he can make a return to Real Madrid.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी