"No words to explain the greatness" - Fans lavish praise on 'world-class' Real Madrid prodigy for his UEFA Champions League contributions this season

Real Madrid have taken their seat in the Champions League final after producing a historic comeback against Manchester City on Wednesday. While players like Karim Benzema and Rodrygo clearly turned the game around, fans have also noted Eduardo Camavinga's brilliance against the Cityzens.

The star was calm and collected throughout his stay on the pitch, having been substituted on for Luka Modric in the 75th minute. He made several important passes, including a stunning far-post cross that Benzema cut back for Rodrygo to kickstart their comeback with a goal in the 90th minute.

Fans have expressed their admiration for Camavinga, who is just 19 years old, and they took to Twitter to share their opinion of his quality.

Here is a selection of tweets from the impressed fans:

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Eduardo Camavinga has came on and changed every single European tie in Real Madrid’s favor this season at the age of 19. We’re looking at such a special player man. Eduardo Camavinga has came on and changed every single European tie in Real Madrid’s favor this season at the age of 19. We’re looking at such a special player man.

TC @totalcristiano Camavinga changed the game vs PSG and Real Madrid made a comeback. Changed the game vs Chelsea and Real Madrid made a comeback. Changed the game vs Man. City and Real Madrid made a comeback. Camavinga changed the game vs PSG and Real Madrid made a comeback. Changed the game vs Chelsea and Real Madrid made a comeback. Changed the game vs Man. City and Real Madrid made a comeback.

Sam @MenzyIsBack Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Eduardo Camavinga has came on and changed every single European tie in Real Madrid’s favor this season at the age of 19. We’re looking at such a special player man. Eduardo Camavinga has came on and changed every single European tie in Real Madrid’s favor this season at the age of 19. We’re looking at such a special player man. 2026 ballon dor winner twitter.com/lyesbouzidi10/… 2026 ballon dor winner twitter.com/lyesbouzidi10/…

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia This Camavinga brought so much calmness & composure into the team even when they were 1-0 down & he’s just 19 years.



Mctominay will be doing clearing & forwarding with 0 impact.



Talent pass talent. This Camavinga brought so much calmness & composure into the team even when they were 1-0 down & he’s just 19 years. Mctominay will be doing clearing & forwarding with 0 impact. Talent pass talent.

TC @totalcristiano Camavinga for the first goal: cross to Benzema who assisted Rodrygo.



Camavinga for the second goal: wins the ball back to start the attack.



Camavinga for the third goal: plays the pass to Valverde and Benzema wins the penalty. Camavinga for the first goal: cross to Benzema who assisted Rodrygo.Camavinga for the second goal: wins the ball back to start the attack.Camavinga for the third goal: plays the pass to Valverde and Benzema wins the penalty.

Belinder @_bubblxs Camavinga btw, so so so good on the ball, very special no denying... but off of it he’s still shy, lacks a presence. Something small but could be key to the midfield battle if ancelotti finally opts to start him. Camavinga btw, so so so good on the ball, very special no denying... but off of it he’s still shy, lacks a presence. Something small but could be key to the midfield battle if ancelotti finally opts to start him.

433 @433 Camavinga. 19 years old. Camavinga. 19 years old.

C @AFC_Carys Camavinga is WORLD class man… Camavinga is WORLD class man…

TC @totalcristiano Camavinga is already world class. I don’t care. Camavinga is already world class. I don’t care.

TC @totalcristiano Camavinga is so good Camavinga is so good 😂

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo Camavinga's ball-carrying and composure is on another level. One of the youngest players on the field with the season on the line. Dude is a keeper. Camavinga's ball-carrying and composure is on another level. One of the youngest players on the field with the season on the line. Dude is a keeper.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Camavinga is special, so so special. He has no fixed position, he has no context to play in, he has only been given sheer chaos and this man thrives in this chaos like a true Madridista. What a player. Camavinga is special, so so special. He has no fixed position, he has no context to play in, he has only been given sheer chaos and this man thrives in this chaos like a true Madridista. What a player.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde play like they've been titans of the Bernabeu for a decade. No nerves, no mistakes. Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde play like they've been titans of the Bernabeu for a decade. No nerves, no mistakes.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Camavinga has come into a CL last 16 2nd leg vs PSG, quarter-final 2nd leg vs Chelsea & semi-final 2nd leg vs Man City and changed the game with his ball-carrying, passing range & ball-winning. He’s 19 years old & changing the biggest games. The definition of generational talent. Camavinga has come into a CL last 16 2nd leg vs PSG, quarter-final 2nd leg vs Chelsea & semi-final 2nd leg vs Man City and changed the game with his ball-carrying, passing range & ball-winning. He’s 19 years old & changing the biggest games. The definition of generational talent.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone No words to explain the greatness Eduardo Camavinga possesses No words to explain the greatness Eduardo Camavinga possesses

The Cityzens will regret their momentary loss of concentration that saw their opponents snatch an unexpected win in their semi-final tie.

When Riyad Mahrez scored the opening goal, it seemed as though City had gone through to the final. However, two late goals from Rodrygo and an extra-time Benzema penalty guided Real Madrid to an unexpected comeback and a place in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid will chase Raul de Tomas if Manchester City win race for Erling Haaland signature

According to reports by AS (via Express), Real Madrid have decided on Espanyol star Raul De Tomas as their replacement option if they fail to bring in Erling Haaland in the summer. Los Blancos have been vocal admirers of the Norwegian goal machine, but due to increased competition from Manchester City, they are looking into a potential second choice.

De Tomas came through the Madrid youth setup before departing and has enjoyed a successful career away from the Santiago Bernabeu. He could return to where his footballing career began if his boyhood club misses out on Haaland this summer. The chance to play in the all-white strip of the La Liga champions again will likely entice the Spanish striker.

Despite the fantastic form of Karim Benzema, Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for another striker, as Los Blancos hope to build a super squad to establish an era of dominance.

They will however hope that they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Haaland, with the club making no secret of their desire to bring the youngster to Spain. While no official correspondence has arrived from the club concerning De Tomas, the striker will hope he can make a return to Real Madrid.

