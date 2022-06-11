"Nobody has done what he has" - What Zidane said about best ever player debate dominated by Messi and Ronaldo resurfaces as PSG links emerge

Zinedine Zidane's old comments on the best player in football history debate dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have resurfaced amid reports linking him with PSG.

The former Real Madrid coach is reportedly the preferred choice to lead PSG from the touchline next season. As rumors continue to circle around the Frenchman, his comments from 2017 throw light into his choice in the greatest ever footballer debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have contested the argument for well over a decade now, but Zidane had no doubts about picking a clear winner in the past.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Portuguese and French excellence. Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are the ONLY players in HISTORY to win the player of the year award in 3 different leagues.Portuguese and French excellence. Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane are the ONLY players in HISTORY to win the player of the year award in 3 different leagues. Portuguese and French excellence. 🇵🇹🇫🇷 https://t.co/CIO5PPDlFw

At a press conference after Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Lionel Messi's then-record of five Ballon d'Ors, Zidane favored the former Real Madrid forward:

"There have been many players who have made history at this club. But nobody has done what he has -- the statistics speak for that. What he has done is impressive. So I think yes [he is the best in history]."

Zidane, who was the recipient of the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2018, was also asked if he felt Ronaldo was better than him. He replied with a smile:

"I was clearly better. If I have to choose, I choose myself. But seriously, you know I think Cristiano is much better, although I had a good career.

"There are no more words to define him. What he does every day, every game, is phenomenal. He has made history at this club, and keeps doing that, and I hope it will continue until he retires here."

Will Zidane change his opinion on Ronaldo vs Messi debate if he works with the Argentine at PSG?

Despite the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer, the Ligue 1 champions were unable to taste success in the Champions League.

As such, Mauricio Pochettino's future as head coach has come under scrutiny at the Parc des Princes, with the club wanting to replace him.

If Zidane joins the Ligue 1 champions in the coming weeks, he will have the opportunity to work with the Argentine for the first ever time.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Zinedine Zidane managing PSG might just be what Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes need at the club. Zinedine Zidane managing PSG might just be what Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes need at the club. https://t.co/Qg1eV8zTJz

Having worked with Cristiano Ronaldo before during his glittering stint with Real Madrid, it will be interesting to see what Zidane has to say about Messi if they end up working together next season.

But it remains to be seen whether that is a real possibility, especially after Zidane's advisor silenced the rumors:

“All these rumors circulating are unfounded. To date, I am the only person admitted to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane."

"Neither Zinedine Zidane nor I have been contacted directly by the PSG owner. I'm not even sure that the Emir of Qatar is really interested in the arrival of Zinédine Zidane."

