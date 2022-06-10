Daniel Riolo claims Zinedine Zidane will replace Pochettino as PSG manager and manage Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe next season

French journalist Daniel Riolo claims Zinedine Zidane is close to replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager of PSG, where he will aim to guide the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar to their inaugural Champions League title.

The legendary Frenchman followed up one of the great playing careers by slotting seamlessly into management as he managed Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League victories between 2016-2018.

Zidane left following his final European Cup victory before rejoining a year later, where he once again won the La Liga title. The 49-year-old manager has not managed a side since leaving the Bernabeu for a second time in May 2021.

As quoted by Onze Mondial, journalist Riolo told RMC that Pochettino is likely to be sacked in the near future following his failure to guide Messi and co anywhere close to winning the Champions League title.

Riolo also claimed that the Qatari-owned club have made Zidane their priority to take over as manager and the journalist appeared confident that the iconic former midfielder would be PSG's next manager.

Pochettino appears to post goodbye message before being replaced by Zidane as manager of Messi's PSG

Ahead of the imminent news of his departure, the former Tottenham boss took to Instagram to post a series of pictures on his story.

The pictures mainly include the highlights of his time at the Parisiens, including when he lifted the Ligue 1 title, the first league championship of the Argentine's illustrious career.

Pochettino's future has appeared uncertain for weeks after his side were dumped out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Real Madrid in humiliating circumstances, which has led to PSG fans jeering Pochettino.

The Express claims that under-fire sporting director Leonardo has been sacked and is set to be replaced by Luis Campos, who wants to weild the axe and begin a squad overhaul of sorts.

French outlet L'Equipe has claimed that Pochettino's fate has been sealed for months and he is set for a pay-out of between €15-20 million.

The former Argentina international has won 55 of his 84 games in charge of the Parisiens, while winning the Ligue 1 title as well as the Coupe de France.

