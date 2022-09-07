"Nobody gave the ball to Messi", "Too much disrespect" - Lionel Messi fans enraged as PSG manager Galtier substitutes Argentina superstar once again 

Lionel Messi fans are outraged with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players and manager Christophe Galtier with the latter substituting him in the 2-1 win over Juventus on September 6.

Supporters of the legendary Argentine feel aggrieved with PSG players for not passing the seven-time Ballon d'Or the ball more in the victory.

They are also outraged with Galtier's decision to take the Argentinian off in the 84th minute for new signing Carlos Soler.

Messi has made a magnificent start to the season having bagged four goals and six assists in his first seven appearances.

However, it was a somewhat quiet outing for the former Barcelona forward against Juve, with Kylian Mbappe taking all the headlines.

The French forward grabbed two incredible goals on the night to secure a win for PSG.

Weston McKennie did come off the bench in the second-half to get on the scoresheet for the Old Lady.

Messi did intertwine with the likes of Mbappe and Neymar but couldn't get a goal nor an assist.

The Argentine sent a delightful shot just past Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal in the second half which was the closest he came to scoring.

But it was Mbappe's night as the free-scoring Frenchman continued his hot streak of form and now has nine goals in six appearances.

Fans of Lionel Messi are evidently irritated with PSG and their manager Galtier and here are some reactions from Twitter:

INI©️ @ini_stark Messi needs to come back to Barca man. Too much disrespect in this damn PSG team Messi needs to come back to Barca man. Too much disrespect in this damn PSG team

PRO AFRICANS-DR. EFF @Rebaone59275709 Leo Messi is just pushing time with these stupid boys like Verrati , Mbappe and co.



He's practicing for the world cup and they will know the real him ! They disrespect him ,they don't even him to take free kicks! Leo Messi is just pushing time with these stupid boys like Verrati , Mbappe and co. He's practicing for the world cup and they will know the real him ! They disrespect him ,they don't even him to take free kicks!

TA 🍊 @Tope_soft They substitute Messi at will in this club now and he accepts it?



My God. They substitute Messi at will in this club now and he accepts it? My God.

Chiranmay @ChiranmaySarkar @PSG_English @Carlos10Soler After watching today's match, one thing is evident that these people won't let Messi be the Messi. Messi should get out of PSG. @PSG_English @Carlos10Soler After watching today's match, one thing is evident that these people won't let Messi be the Messi. Messi should get out of PSG.

Rahat Sharma @0cc8b5fedf414b1 @PSG_English

What Galtier is doing?

In every match he is playing with same format 5 defensive players.

If u r playing with 3-4-3 format, atleast u put 3 proper midfield players.

Nobody gave ball to messi.

@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague @Carlos10Soler I stopped watching match after Messi Subbed off.What Galtier is doing?In every match he is playing with same format 5 defensive players.If u r playing with 3-4-3 format, atleast u put 3 proper midfield players.Nobody gave ball to messi. @PSG_English @Carlos10Soler I stopped watching match after Messi Subbed off.What Galtier is doing? In every match he is playing with same format 5 defensive players.If u r playing with 3-4-3 format, atleast u put 3 proper midfield players.Nobody gave ball to messi.@PSG_English @ChampionsLeague

Should Lionel Messi be the main man at PSG?

The Argentine is used to being the star of the show

When Lionel Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer, his signing was heralded as a potential catalyst for Champions League glory.

Of course, we all know how that went as the Parisians suffered heartbreak in the Round of 16 to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Messi and Neymar found themselves booed by PSG fans off the back of that result and question marks were raised over the Argentine's adaption to life in Paris.

However, the former Barca forward has started this season off with real intent and has replicated the performances that saw him dubbed the 'GOAT' back in Catalonia.

Does the iconic Argentine need to be the main man to flourish though?

Mbappe is taking all the plaudits tonight after yet another mesmerizing performance and Messi has had to take a backseat.

The veteran attacker is now turning provider for the Frenchman on a regular basis rather than being the go-to man as was the case at Barcelona.

