"Nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that" - Brighton star admits 'dream' to reunite with Graham Potter 

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has admitted that a potential move to Chelsea would be hard to turn down.

Caicedo joined the Seagulls from Independiente in February of 2021 but was sent out on loan to Beerschot V.A. in August. He returned to Brighton in January earlier this year and has been impressive since.

The midfielder has played 16 matches so far for Brighton, contributing two goals and two assists. Following Yves Bissouma's transfer to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, Caicedo is expected to be Brighton's main defensive midfielder.

Caicedo made all his appearances for the Seagulls under manager Graham Potter, who has now joined Chelsea. The Englishman was appointed the Blues' manager last week after they sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking about a potential reunion with Potter at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo told Argentinian outlet Ole (via the Metro):

"I think they [Chelsea] are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport "I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."



- Moises Caicedo "I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."- Moises Caicedo https://t.co/XI9gMt1cHF

Brighton are currently fourth in the Premier League table after winning four out of their first six matches and drawing one. It will be interesting to see if they can keep up the good performances following Potter's departure.

The Seagulls' match against Crystal Palace, which was set to take place this weekend, has been postponed. Brighton will next face Liverpool at Anfield on October 1.

Moises Caicedo on Graham Potter joining Chelsea

The Ecuadorian midfielder also shared his reaction to Potter leaving Brighton to move to Stamford Bridge last week. Speaking about Potters' departure, the midfielder said:

"It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football. You never know: today you can be here and tomorrow somewhere else, that’s the job of a footballer and a coach."

He added:

"At Brighton, he worked very well and people love him very much. I’m very happy for him and for the great opportunity that was presented to him."

Moisés Caicedo @MoisesCaicedo55 🏽 Thank you mister for everything! All the best in your new challenge Thank you mister for everything! All the best in your new challenge 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oQM8NIiyfj

Potter took charge of his first match as the Blues' boss in their UEFA Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg last night (September 14). While the Blues created many chances, they could only manage a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side's game against Liverpool has also been postponed so the Blues will next face Crystal Palace on October 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar