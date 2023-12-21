"Nobody wants to be playing on Christmas Eve!" - Dimitar Berbatov makes 'surprise' prediction for Wolves vs Chelsea

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Wolverhampton Wanderers to defeat Chelsea 1-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Molineux on Sunday, December 24.

The Blues have had a mixed Premier League campaign so far, winning six games, drawing four, and losing seven. They have lost three out of their last five league games and are currently 10th with 22 points from 17 games, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Wolves have been playing some good football under Gary O'Neil's tutelage but have won just one of their last five games. They are 13th with 19 points but will be confident of securing a result as they defeated the Blues 1-0 in their last league meeting back in April.

Berbatov made his prediction for the upcoming clash, backing Wolves to win. He wrote (via METRO):

"Man, the players will hate that fixture! I’ll go for a surprise result because Chelsea are travelling on Christmas Eve. They’re away from their families, so I’ll go with Wolves to surprise Chelsea as nobody wants to be playing on Christmas Eve!"

Berbatov's Prediction: 1-0

Chelsea forward believes EFL Cup win against Newcastle can kickstart their campaign

Armando Broja reckons his side's EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Newcastle United can kickstart the Blues' campaign and get them back on track as a team.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. narrowly edged past Newcastle at home on Tuesday, December 19. Despite conceding early on via Callum Wilson's strike, the Blues were able to level scores in the dying minutes through Mykhailo Mudryk's goal.

They went on to win the thrilling contest 4-2 on penalties, booking their spot in the EFL Cup semi-finals against Middlesbrough. Following the game, Broja said (via Chelsea's official website):

"We have had a few unfortunate results but we are trying to turn it around, kickstart the season and push on forward. I feel we have been sticking together and digging in deep."

He added:

"Obviously we want to keep pushing for the league, which is the most important thing. But this competition is a chance to win a trophy and we want to win a trophy. That is what Chelsea is all about. It is a good opportunity for us now that we are in the semi-finals."

The first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals against Middlesbrough will take place at the Riverside Stadium on January 9. The second leg will take place at Stamford Bridge on January 23.