“Nobody in this world would say no” - Barcelona star makes emphatic claim as he expresses interest to inherit Lionel Messi’s no.10 shirt

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal has admitted he wants to take Lionel Messi's iconic No.10 shirt if it becomes available.

Ansu Fati currently occupies the No.10 jersey but he's spent the season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spanish winger's future is uncertain and the La Liga giants could part ways this summer.

Yamal, 16, is enjoying a meteoric rise at Barcelona which has seen him become an undisputed starter. He's the Catalan giants' youngest-ever player and goalscorer as well as Spain's of which he netted on his debut.

There are huge expectations on Yamal's shoulders amid his scintillating start to his career and quick development at Camp Nou. He wears the No.27 shirt for the Blaugrana but is eyeing following in the footsteps of his 'idol' Lionel Messi.

Yamal put his name in the hat as a candidate to take the No.10 if Fati doesn't return. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"It is Ansu's number 10 but if in the end he is not still here, it would be a source of pride. It would be a dream for any child to be Barca's number 10. Nobody in this world would say no but it is something that the club must manage."

Yamal has flourished under Xavi this season, registering six goals and seven assists in 40 games across competitions. His stunning displays have earned him comparisons to Messi.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal insists there will never be another player like Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal gave an honest response to comparisons with his idol.

Yamal is being talked of as the biggest talent to have emerged from La Masia academy since the Argentine's days at Camp Nou. Many are touting him as Lionel Messi's successor with the Blaugrana and donning the No.10 shirt will only further back that prediction.

However, Yamal was humble when asked about the comparisons. He told the source above:

"That's a comparison I leave to others, but there will never be another player like Leo Messi."

Lionel Messi, 36, is regarded as Barcelona's greatest-ever player having become the La Liga giants' all-time top scorer. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games during 17 trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner won 35 major trophies with Barca including four UEFA Champions League winners' medals. He won La Liga's Golden Boot on eight occasions and was named UEFA's Player of the Year three times.

