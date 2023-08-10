Noel Gallagher makes incredible Arsenal ‘bottled’ claim and names Man City’s main rivals for Premier League trophy

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher believes Arsenal will not challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Englishman insists that Manchester City will defend their crown once again while naming Manchester United as their biggest rivals in the title race.

Gallagher said on talkSPORT:

"I don't think they will have as good a season as they did last year. That was a one-in-a-million chance for them. I think the pressure is on Arsenal, they have to win. First of all, they have to win a trophy. When it gets down the stretch, they bottled it once. They tend to do it."

The Gunners secured Declan Rice's services from West Ham United this summer for £105 million. Gallagher doesn't think the England international will help the north London outfit push for league title next term. He fails to understand why the midfielder is so highly rated.

Gallagher added:

"Even with Declan Rice. I don't think he is a player that is going to transform their team. He doesn't score, assist, he is not that fast. I don't really know what all the fuss is about."

The Englishman then backed Manchester United to emerge as title contenders while dismissing any possibility of seeing Chelsea in the top four next term. He said:

"I'd say United are a better bet to come second than Arsenal, I am not sure where anybody gets Chelsea from, putting them top four. No one knows how they are going to be. You look at Chelsea and they could be anything, I don't see them getting top four."

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can win a league title next season, with their last domestic triumph coming in the 2003/04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

"I'm going to go City second" - Gary Neville explains why Arsenal will win the Premier League next season

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes the Gunners will achieve domestic glory in the English top tier next season. The Englishman explained why he feels Manchester City will fall short in the title race next term.

Neville claims that the Cityzens cannot win four Premier League titles in a row as it has never been done before. The former England international said on The Overlap (via talkSPORT):

"Just because of the three thing and never winning a fourth, I am going to go Arsenal to win the league, I'm going to go City second. If I was putting my life on it I’d put City, but I’m just going to go Arsenal."

Giving his top six predictions, he added:

"I think Arsenal can beat them this year. Arsenal, City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, [Aston] Villa."

The Gunners came close to winning the league last season after a heated title race with Pep Guardiola's men.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the top spot in the standings for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, they slipped up after a string of losses in April that saw Manchester City reclaim the top of the league and defend their crown.