Lionel Messi was handed a horrific 4/10 rating by L’Équipe after PSG's loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 2. They claimed that the Argentine's lack of movement on the pitch cost the club and he lost possession 26 times, which made things worse.

PSG slipped up once again in 2023 and suffered their fifth loss of the season. They are now six points clear at the top of the league table with nine matches left in the season.

Messi finished the game with 81% pass success and had just one shot on target. However, he had five key passes in the match and completed five of his six crosses.

He was still criticized for the performance and was handed a 4/10 rating by L’Équipe.

Will Lionel Messi remain at PSG or join Barcelona?

Lionel Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at PSG and is yet to sign a new deal. He has offers from Barcelona, Inter Milan, Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian sides, but the Ligue 1 side are keen to keep him.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that they are in talks with Messi's camp over a possible return to Camp Nou and said:

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. I've always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn't continue at our club. Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We're in contact, of course, with them."

He added:

"We still have two months to work hard to present our revenue and sustainability plan to [LaLiga president Javier] Tebas. I don't like to speak about Leo because he is a PSG player, but if all the conditions are met, we are open to the possibility. [Barca] president [Joan Laporta] has been with Leo's father, and there is a good relationship."

Yuste continued:

"Of course, there are no plans to go on the attack because we don't want PSG to see it like that. If it happens, it will be because destiny takes you back to where you have to go. If all the conditions come together and Leo comes back to Barcelona, it would be the perfect ending to a very happy story."

Poll : 0 votes