"None of the top clubs in Europe have wanted him, and it's a bit sad" - Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo told his 'powers are fading'

Journalist Luke Edwards has labelled Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's failure in securing a move to a UEFA Champions League club this summer as 'sad'.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, is desperate to leave, as United have failed to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions. Last campaign, the 37-year-old top-scored for the Red Devils with 24 goals in 38 appearances, but United only finished sixth, ending the season trophyless.

Speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily podcast (via BBC), Edwards said that the transfer saga of Ronaldo suggests that the player's 'powers are fading'. He added that it's unfortunate that top clubs like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have snubbed the player, who's keen to leave Old Trafford.

"It’s a sign of how his powers are fading," said Edwards. "What we've seen this summer is a rare misstep from the great PR machine that surrounds CR7. The fact is he has tried to say to Manchester United I want to go. He has tried to play hard ball with them. His agent (Jorge) Mendes has come over and said he still wants to leave; he's refused to take part in training, and basically what's happened is none of the top clubs in Europe have wanted him, and it's a bit sad."

He continued that Ronaldo's 'reintegration' at United appears to be on the cards:

"The only call he gets is from a club in Saudi Arabia, and you only go there for the money, I’m just going to say it. There is no other reason. He will probably see that as a bit insulting, and I’m still waiting to see how his re-integration at Manchester United plays out, which is what I still expect will happen."

Edwards added that the MLS could be a destination for Ronaldo if he ends up leaving Old Trafford, as no UEFA Champions League club have shown interest in him.

"We're now looking at a Ronaldo who, if he does leave United, his best bet is probably to go to America," said Edwards. "Gareth Bale has just done it and signed for LA FC. Is that where he will end up? The reasons he gave for wanting to leave Manchester United was he wanted to play another season in the UEFA Champions League, and it just hasn't really worked out for him."

The five-time Ballon d'Or missed the Red Devils' pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia last month, citing personal reasons. He featured for 45 minutes in the last friendly of the pre-season against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.

“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl “We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo and other Man Utd players leaving Old Trafford early vs Rayo: “I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone”, tells @viaplaysportnl. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“We are a team and you have to stay until the end”, ten Hag says. https://t.co/Ysm2G4e7Rp

Cristiano Ronaldo named as most 'abused' player in Premier League

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been declared the most abused player in the Premier League, according to Ofcom.

The list was prepared on the basis of tweets regarding each player between August 13, 2021 and January 24, 2022. During the said period, Ronaldo received as many as 12520 abusive tweets.

