“Nonsense” – Alan Shearer blasts Liverpool star over fixture congestion complaint

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hit out at Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for complaining about the fixture congestion. He believes the current lot of footballers are not playing a lot, with favorable conditions all around, from big squads to more substitutions and better facilities.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer stated that footballers complain too much about the schedule despite 'getting paid more money than ever'.

He said:

"Nonsense. Nonsense. Players are playing too much football? What? I mean come on. I know you should never mention the money, but you've got bigger squads than ever, more substitutes than ever, getting paid more money than ever, you've got the best physios, the best technology, the best of everything.

"Do me a favour, playing too much football? F***ing hell. Didn't he say it was England that play too much football? International football I get and understand. We all know why they're doing it, they're doing it for financial reasons. But here in England, you can tell I don't really agree with that."

Several footballers and managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, have complained about the fixture schedule in England. They believe that the players need more rest but are not getting enough of it because of the schedule.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is not happy with too many matches in England

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk spoke out about the fixture congestion in England last week, stressing they were playing too much. He added that the players were mentally drained, and it was resulting in fitness issues. He said (via GOAL):

"In England we believe the schedules are too busy. The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health. We keep having to play more and more games. We as players should start saying something about it, contribute to a solution. No, I am not prepared to give up 10 percent [of his salary]. I don't think that should depend on my salary. You are now trying to get me to say something nice. The Nations League that comes with it, for example, does not go to my salary. We get bonuses, but that is not a guarantee."

The Dutch defender has started every match for Liverpool this season that he was available to play. He has played the full 90 minutes in all those matches except the game against Newcastle United when he was sent off.