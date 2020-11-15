NorthEast United reveal full squad for ISL 2020/21 season

NorthEast United FC have revealed their entire squad for the 2020/21 season of the Hero Indian Super League.

ISL's perennial underdogs will be coached by Spaniard Gerard Nus for the impending season. The 35-year-old has been part of Premier League giants Liverpool FC's academy, Brighton & Hove Albion, the Ghana national team, and Rayo Vallecano in numerous coaching capacities.

The Highlanders have retained Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego, who is NEUFC's sole foreign retention from last season. They have roped in six new foreign players for next season, namely Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, and

A sight for sore eyes! Idrissa Sylla in training. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tCB7K0Rfro — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 13, 2020

Kwesi Appiah.

Lambot and Fox are seasoned centre-backs who will instantly bolster the Highlanders leaky backline. 33-year-old Lambot has plied his trade in the top flight of his homeland Belgium, Azerbaijan, and Cyprus while Fox has racked up over 50 A-League appearances for Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners.

Shot-stopping continues to be NorthEast United's biggest strength as star Goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury will aim to replicate his prolific work between the sticks from the last campaign. He made a record 55 saves last season, which was the highest among all the goalkeepers.

The lethal attacking trio of Machado, Sylla, and Gallego will offer much-needed firepower up-front.

NorthEast United FC will kickoff their ISL 2020/21 campaign against Mumbai City FC on Saturday, November 21 at Goa's Tilak Maidan Stadium.

ISL 2020/21: NorthEast United FC Full squad

Goalkeepers: Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika