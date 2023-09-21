"Not this again", "Hope it's not so serious" - Liverpool fans react as star gets subbed out after picking up knock in Europa League fixture

Liverpool fans are fearing the worst after summer signing Ryan Gravenberch was forced off with an injury in their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win against LASK.

Gravenberch pulled up with an issue in the 73rd minute of the two sides' clash at the Waldstadion on Thursday (September 21) night. The Dutch midfielder trudged off the pitch with Mohamed Salah taking his place.

The 21-year-old was making his first start for Liverpool since joining from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer. He performed well, providing an assist for Luis Diaz in the 63rd minute.

However, Gravenberch's game was cut short and the Reds will now be fretting over the extent of his injury. Jurgen Klopp has been without several key players recently with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara also sidelined.

Liverpool secured a victory to kickstart their Europa League campaign courtesy of Diaz's strike, a Darwin Nunez penalty, and Salah's superb finish. They had conceded early on to LASK but staged an impressive comeback in Austria.

However, the win has been marred by Gravenberch's injury and fans are worried about the Dutchman. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hope it's not so serious (that) injury."

Another fan fears the Reds' injury crisis growing further:

"Not this again."

Here's how fans on X reacted to the young Netherlands international being forced off on his first start:

Liverpool defender Joel Matip hints at a desire to extend his stay at Anfield

Joel Matip insists he's happy at Anfield.

Joel Matip's contract has just under a year left on his contract with Liverpool but he has hinted that he wants to see out his career at Anfield. The Cameroonian defender has been a fine servant for the Reds since arriving from Schalke in 2016.

The 31-year-old has made 190 appearances, chipping in with 17 goal contributions. He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Matip was asked about his future with just months left on his current deal with Liverpool. He acknowledged his spell at Schalke but made clear his satisfaction with life at Anfield, telling Sky Sport Germany:

"Of course, Schalke was my youth club. As a Schalke fan it was an absolute honour to play there. I had the opportunity to do that for a long time and here in Liverpool, with these absolute top conditions, you don't just walk away."

Matip continued by suggesting that he's not fond of changing clubs as he feels comfortable on Merseyside:

"I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it's desirable not to change clubs all the time. But everyone has to decide for themselves. In any case, I find consistency helpful."

The Cameroon international isn't thinking too far ahead and has admitted he would be happy to end his career at either Anfield or VELTINS-Arena:

"I'm at an age where I don't think so much about the future anymore. I try to make the most of every day and don't look too far ahead. If it was only these two clubs in the end, I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know exactly."

Klopp does have plenty of defensive options with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez competing for a starting berth. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jarell Quansah is knocking on the door of the first team perhaps giving Matip something to think about.