"Not at all" - Xavi plays down talk about Barcelona being Europa League favorites

Barcelona beat Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the R32 in the Europa League. Manager Xavi Hernandez, however, has played down talk of his side being the favorites.

Barcelona put up an impressive display during their 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Many have deemed them the favorites in the tournament post the win.

Xavi said following the game against the Serie A side (via football-espana.net):

“The favourites to win the Europa League? Not at all. We have to continue working with all the humility in the world, we played a great game but we’re just in the round of 16 so far – nothing has been fully won here.”

The Catalan giants will face Galatasary in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

They will go into that tie as heavy favorites. Despite Xavi's somewhat hesitant words with regard to their chances of winning the tournament many expect them to go on and pick up the trophy.

Xavi's turnaround at Barcelona

Barcelona are flourishing under Xavi's management.

Xavi's humble words will only fill Barca fans with more confidence that the former player is the right man for the job. This is especially true after his complete turnaround of the club in such a short space of time.

When the former Spain international took over in November, Barcelona were sitting ninth in La Liga. They looked like a side at rock bottom with unrest in both the dressing room and amongst fans.

But Xavi has galvanized the side, pulling off some shrewd transfer business in January. He signed Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang and Ferran Torres and has Barca now sitting fourth in the league table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UEL



Barça are pushing on Cesar Azpilicueta deal, after two year deal plus option for furter season offered few weeks ago. Xavi Hernández doing a really great job. Barcelona are ‘more than happy’ with their manager - already working on summer signings.Barça are pushing on Cesar Azpilicueta deal, after two year deal plus option for furter season offered few weeks ago. Xavi Hernández doing a really great job. Barcelona are ‘more than happy’ with their manager - already working on summer signings. 🔵🔴 #UELBarça are pushing on Cesar Azpilicueta deal, after two year deal plus option for furter season offered few weeks ago. https://t.co/VwNLRzelks

Their most recent 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid is perhaps the most impressive game under Xavi's management thus far.

Alongside this impressive turnaround are the club's rumored targets for the summer window, with more signs of Xavi's imprint on the side being evident.

The Catalan giants are reportedly targeting the likes of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

It is clear that Xavi's huge arrival at the club is having a positive effect. They will soon be back to fighting amongst Europe's top sides in the UEFA Champions League under his guidance.

