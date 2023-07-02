"Not a chance" - Pundit claims Liverpool will not sell £36m player this summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has opined that the Reds will not sell Ibrahima Konate this summer despite the Frenchman attracting interest from Napoli.

Konate, 24, joined the Premier League giants from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for £36 million (€40 million) in 2021. The center-back has since made 53 appearances across competitions for the team, helping them keep 21 clean sheets. He has also won trophies with the Anfield outfit.

The France international's contract with Liverpool runs until 2026. With Joel Matip on the wrong side of 30 and Joe Gomez struggling for form, Konate is set to be Jurgen Klopp's preferred first-choice central defender alongside Virgil van Dijk. The situation is not expected to change even if the Reds bolster their options in the position this summer.

Napoli, though, have identified Konate as a potential recruit, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport. The Serie A giants champions are set to lose Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich, who have agreed to trigger the £43 million (€50 million) release clause in the Korean's contract.

Robin Le Normand of Real Sociedad is said to be a leading candidate to replace Kim. However, Konate has emerged as a potential alternative as the former could cost Napoli the entirety of the fee they receive from Bayern. The rumor may be taken with a pinch of salt as Liverpool are unlikely to sell the defender for any cheaper if they agree to sanction an exit at all.

Enrique, meanwhile, is positive that there's no way the Reds allow Konate to leave this summer. The former left-back also interestingly hailed the former Leipzig star as the best center-back at Anfield. He wrote on Instagram:

"(Konate) is our best center-back right now, so not a chance we sell him."

Apart from Le Normand and Konate, Napoli are also eyeing Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Robin Koch of Leeds United as potential replacements for Kim.

Liverpool set to announce Dominik Szoboszlai signing

Liverpool made Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer. They announced the Argentinian's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion on June 8. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly cost the Reds £35 million.

Jurgen Klopp's side appeared to be silent in the market afterwards. However, it emerged on Wednesday (June 28) that they are considering a move for RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai. The Anfield outfit pressed ahead with their interest and agreed to pay the attacking midfielder's £60 million release clause on Friday (June 30).

Szoboszlai has since undergone his medical in England. The Merseyside-based club are expected to confirm the Hungarian's arrival from Leipzig on Sunday (July 2). The player will reportedly put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the English giants.

