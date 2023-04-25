"Not an easy guy to deal with" - Mario Balotelli recalls how Jose Mourinho kicked him out of team bus over argument

Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli has shed light on one of his confrontations with Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho during their time together at Inter Milan. He revealed that the manager kicked him off the team bus over the argument and claimed that the AS Roma man was not an easy-going person.

Mario Balotelli is widely hailed as one of the most controversial personalities in the world of football. He has had disagreements with many managers over the course of his career, including legendary tactician Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to the Muschio Selvaggio podcast, the Sion striker opened up about a heated exchange he had with Mourinho while on an away trip. He admitted that he was evicted from the team bus as a result of the bust-up and had to get a car himself to return home. The former Italy international stated (via GOAL):

“Mou is not an easy guy to deal with, much like me.

“One time before a trip to Catania, we had an argument on the bus taking us to the airport. He made me get off the bus and I had to return home with a car.”

Mario Balotelli played 71 matches under the former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea boss at Inter Milan. Over the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, the former AC Milan ace scored 21 times and claimed 12 assists under Jose Mourinho.

Most of the trophies of Mario Balotelli’s career came under Jose Mourinho

Mario Balotelli was not at his prolific best under Jose Mourinho. As a result, the Portuguese tactician often kept him on the bench, especially in the big games. The Italian might look back and feel frustrated by Mourinho’s treatment of him, but he cannot deny the impact the Portuguese had on his trophy cabinet.

Thus far, Balotelli has amassed a total of 10 trophies in his career. Five of those trophies came under Mourinho between 2008 and 2010. He won consecutive Serie A titles in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, scoring 17 times and claiming seven assists in 48 matches. In the 2009-10 season, he won the Champions League, pitching in with a goal and an assist in eight games.

Balotelli scored once in the Supercoppa Italiana in the 2008-09 season and netted once and provided an assist (five games) in Inter’s Coppa Italia win in the 2009-10 season.

