"Not easy to stop these" - PSG boss Luis Enrique compares Liverpool forwards to 'fighter jets', sends message to team ahead of UCL clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has compared Liverpool's front three to 'fighter jets'. Ahead of the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 where the Parisians will host Arne Slot's side, Enrique hailed the Reds' ability in transition.

Liverpool have been exceptional from counter attacking situations this season. The new Reds boss has managed to retain the club's identity of hitting the opposition in transition from their Jurgen Klopp era.

Ahead of potentially the biggest game of the Round-of-16 stage, PSG manager Luis Enrique has warned his side. He admitted that stopping the Merseyside giants from hitting on the break will be difficult. The former Barcelona manager said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Liverpool has one of the best counter attacks in Europe so we will try to keep the ball and be careful not to suffer too much from transitions. They have three fighter jets in attack and it's not easy to stop these fighter jets."

Enrique hailed Liverpool for how solid and consistent they were in the league phase as they topped the table. He also discussed how versatile the Reds can be in terms of creating chances during a game. He added:

"We are facing the team that has played the best football in the group stage. They were the most consistent side. Arne Slot has done a great job. He has created a near-perfect team, which knows how to defend, knows how to press, which can attack either by holding the ball or accelerating."

PSG finished 15th in the league phase of the Champions League, winning just four of their eight games. They completely dismantled fellow Ligue 1 side Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Arne Slot's side, on the other hand, won seven of their league games while losing their final game against PSV Eindhoven. They have also been the standout side in the Premier League and currently lead the table by 13 points.

Liverpool will be without four players for their trip to PSG: Reports

Liverpool will miss four players for their trip to Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 5, where they will take on PSG. Arne Slot had the luxury to rest his players last weekend, with his side already out of the FA Cup.

Joe Gomez is the biggest absentee for the game, having picked up a hamstring injury in the Reds' 1-0 surprise loss against Plymouth on February 9. He has undergone a surgery since and is expected to be out for a considerable period.

Highly rated right-back Conor Bradley is also set to miss the PSG game with a hamstring injury. Young midfielder Tyler Morton is also out with a shoulder injury while defender Amaro Nallo is suspended for picking up a red card in their loss against PSV.

