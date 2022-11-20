"Not easy to take that one of your childhood dreams goes to waste because of a slight sprain" - Spain star releases emotional statement after withdrawing from 2022 FIFA World Cup squad 

Valencia left-back Jose Gaya had released an emotional statement over his withdrawal from Spain's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In training, Gaya, 27, suffered an ankle injury and was forced to withdraw from Spain's squad.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has been selected as his replacement.

The Valencia captain was heading to his first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament.

He made one appearance for La Roja at the European Championships in 2021.

He has been in fine form for Valencia this season, contributing three assists and helping the La Liga side keep two clean sheets in 10 appearances across competitions.

Gaya released an emotional statement on his Instagram account about withdrawing from the FIFA World Cup.

He said:

"I want to say thank you for all the messages of support I have received over the last few hours. I honestly don't know if I deserve this much affection. It's not easy to take in that one of your childhood dreams goes to waste because of a slight sprain, but things, sometimes, come this way, and we have to accept them."

The Valencia skipper continued:

"Now, I will be one more fan who will enjoy every Reds game. That's why I want to wish all the luck in the world to my teammates because I have no doubt that this is the World Cup for Spain. Life goes on."

Spain manager Luis Enrique claims that it would be unfair if Lionel Messi doesn't win the FIFA World Cup

Enrique on Messi winning the tournament

Spain boast one of the strongest squads at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Enrique's side have called upon the likes of Barcelona duo Gavi and Pedri and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

They are in Group E and face Costa Rica on 23 November. They then will clash with Germany on 27 November and Japan on 1 December.

La Roja are perhaps not one of the favorites, but Argentina certainly are, with Lionel Messi set to play in his final FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker came close to winning the competition in 2014 but suffered an agonizing 1-0 defeat to Die Mannschaft in the final.

It is expected to be Messi's final appearance at the World Cup this year and his former Barcelona manager Enrique thinks he deserves to win it.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"If Spain doesn't win the World Cup, I would like Argentina to win it because of Messi. It would be unfair for Messi to retire without winning a World Cup."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 Alan Shearer on BBC One: “I think Argentina will win the world cup, it would be a great way for Messi to go out. Would put that debate to bed, Messi vs Maradona” Alan Shearer on BBC One: “I think Argentina will win the world cup, it would be a great way for Messi to go out. Would put that debate to bed, Messi vs Maradona” https://t.co/xikUFIJYuc

Messi's Argentina are in Group C and face Saudi Arabia on 22 November, Mexico on 26 November, and Poland on 30 November. They last won the competition in 1986.

