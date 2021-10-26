"Not enough to only be a part of the group" - Thomas Tuchel explains why he is 'tough' on Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's justification for being "tough" on Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed how highly he is regarded at Stamford Bridge. Under Tuchel, the Chelsea talent has battled to find regular playing time. But he has now played more than 45 minutes in three of the Blues' previous four games, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

When everyone is fit, Hudson-Odoi is still not a sure starter for his team, and his manager thinks the tough love is purely for his benefit. As Tuchel noted ahead of Chelsea's League Cup match against Southampton:

"He needs that. These guys who are so full of quality sometimes hear a little bit too often how good they are. But you need to prove it, to show it."

Tuchel said:

“For the offensive guys it is easy – just reach the statistics and deliver assists and goals and this is what he does and what he needs to show. To be honest, this is the highest level in England, it is the highest level in Europe, so hopefully we are not unfair, but we are tough on him because it is not enough with this talent to [only] be a part of the group.”

“We are also aware that we may be a bit unfair when we ask him to play too often as a right-wing-back where he cannot show his full potential," the former Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss continued.

"We are aware of that so it’s always a mix and at the moment we think we have found a way to push him to the limits and this can change from week to week.”

Hudson-Odoi is well aware of the harsh love, admitting how beneficial Tuchel's advice was before the Blues' 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City on Saturday. After the Premier League match, Hudson-Odoi remarked:

"It was just to keep putting in the intensity and keep working hard and getting forward and being direct - be myself."

“And try to create as many opportunities as possible, and try to score. Be decisive in the box. It was good the sort of instructions that he gave to me, playing in that position - to be free, to do what you do, and try to make things happen.”

“It was very influential for me. It was good. You've got to prove it to yourself as well, keep on doing your stuff. When you are playing, every game, you have got to show yourself and show how capable you are of playing and doing it every game, show consistency and put in a good performance to show that you are worthy of playing in the team.”

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are reportedly out for a couple of weeks for Chelsea. Hudson Odoi will look to make the most of these opportunities to make himself a certain starting player in the Chelsea lineup.

