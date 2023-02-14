“Not enough time has passed to comment” - Thiago Silva refuses to compare Chelsea boss Graham Potter with Thomas Tuchel and others he worked under

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva reckons he needs to work with Graham Potter for some more time before comparing the Englishman's managerial style with that of managers he has played for.

Potter took over the reins at Stamford Bridge in September 2022 following Thomas Tuchel's dismissal. He endured a strong start to his stint with the Blues but has led the team to just nine wins in 23 games across competitions.

The English tactician has also consistently changed his starting line-ups, but Silva has been an undisputed starter when fit. The Brazilian, who will turn 39 this year, remains one of Chelsea's most dependable players.

Silva has played under multiple managers during his storied career. However, he refused to compare Potter with any of his previous bosses, saying during an interview with Parimatch:

"Not enough time has passed to comment on something so important. I don’t like to make comparisons of people, of styles, of work. Everyone has their own way of doing things. However, in the short time I’ve had with Potter, I can see he is a great person, a great human being."

The veteran central defender continued:

"On the pitch, he’s a coach that shows you what you have to do and what you’ve been doing wrong. Off the pitch, he’s an amazing human being which I think, when managing a football team, can actually be more important than being a coach. So he has these two aspects to him that I think are very important for someone in his position."

Chelsea are winless in three league games, having drawn thrice since a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last month. The Blues have also won just two of their last nine games across competitions, which has seen them exit both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Their latest result, a 1-1 draw against West Ham United, combined with Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton, has left them tenth in the Premier League. Potter's side are ten points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with 16 games to go.

Thiago Silva has enjoyed an excellent season amid Chelsea's struggles

Despite Chelsea struggling for large swathes this season, Thiago Silva has enjoyed an incredible campaign. The Brazilian remains one of the most intelligent central defenders in Europe and has held the Blues' defence together on multiple occasions.

Silva has played in all but two of his club's 22 Premier League games this term. He has averaged 1.4 interceptions, 1.6 tackles, 4.3 successful duels and 4.4 clearances per game and has also laid out two assists.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva has signed a new contract to continue at Chelsea for a further year! Thiago Silva has signed a new contract to continue at Chelsea for a further year! 😁 https://t.co/plFSNsqcUN

Silva's incredible displays saw him sign a new contract earlier this month that will keep him at the Blues till the end of the 2023-24 season.

