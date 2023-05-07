"Not doing enough to warrant a new contract" - Gabby Agbonlahor claims Chelsea player is 'not outstanding'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Chelsea star Mason Mount is not an outstanding player by any means.

The England international midfielder has been a player in the news in recent months with his future at Stamford Bridge being a subject of discussion.

Mount has been widely linked with an exit from Chelsea and has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. His contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and contract talks between the player and the Blues have not progressed well.

It has been reported that the 24-year-old is on a £80,000 per week deal at Chelsea now and wants around £200,000 per week.

However, former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted that Mount does not deserve a package worth £200,000 per week. The former Aston Villa forward has claimed that Mount is only a decent player and far from extraordinary.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He has scored 27 goals in 129 appearances. He is not fantastic, is he? He is not. The stats show that he is not. He is an okay player, but he is not outstanding."

Agbonlahor also insisted that Mason Mount is nowhere close to Arsenal playmaker and captain Martin Odegaard. He added:

"Look at Arsenal. Odegaard has got 14 goals this season. Mason Mount has scored 27 in 129 games. He is not adding enough to the team to warrant £200,000-a-week new contract. He is not doing enough to warrant a new contract.”

Mount has scored three goals and provided six assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

He was named Chelsea Player of the Year in the last two seasons but has not been able to sustain his form this season.

Frank Lampard singles out Chelsea star for special praise after win against Bournemouth

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard was full of appreciation for defender Benoit Badiashile after the team's impressive 3-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 6.

The Blues finally put an end to their six-match losing streak across all competitions with a much-needed win against the Cherries.

Following the game, Lampard hailed Benoit Badiashile, who scored the Blues' second goal of the game. He said as quoted by Football London:

"I think we all saw Benoit today and it's pretty clear he has a big talent."

Badiashile was signed by the Blues from AS Monaco in January for a transfer fee reported of £32.7 million. The France international has so far made 10 appearances for the west London side and has now scored his first goal for the side.

