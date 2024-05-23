"Not even close to being the best in their positions" - Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel takes dig at Kroos, Modric and 2 other Real Madrid veterans

Chelsea icon John Obi Mikel has stated that Real Madrid players Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Nacho, and Dani Carvajal aren't the best players in their respective positions. His comments came in the wake of Kroos' announcement that he'll be hanging up his boots after the culmination of Euro 2024 in German.

Modric, Kroos, Nacho, and Caravajal have won multiple UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga titles during their time together at Real Madrid.

With the German midfielder recently announcing his retirement and Modric's future at the club shrouded in mystery, Mikel feels that the players' UCL titles misrepresent their individual quality. He stated that other players are better than them in their respective positions, though he fell short of naming any player in particular.

Mikel also stated that he wants Borussia Dortmund to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1. He said (via Tribal Football):

"When you see that players like Kroos, Nacho, Carvajal and Modric won 5 trophies of the UCL it is a bit unfair, because these players are not even close to being the best in their positions. This shows that trophies can be misleading. I can name 10 players in the same positions that are better than these footballers."

"To be honest, I really hope that the Borussia Dortmund win the UCL final. They deserve it more than Real Madrid."

Notably, Dortmund last won the European trophy in 1997 and reached the final of the coveted competition in 2013. Real Madrid would claim their record-extending 15th UCL title if they can beat Dortmund at Wembley.

Toni Kroos could bid farewell to Real Madrid after winning his sixth Champions League trophy

The German midfielder has won the coveted trophy five times, once with his former club Bayern Munich and four times with Real Madrid. The 34-year-old wants to finish his career while still at the top and will win his sixth Champions League trophy if Los Blancos defeat Dortmund in the final.

Interestingly, Kroos' only UCL title with Bayern Munich also came after defeating Dortmund in the final at the same venue, the Wembley Stadium in London.

Marco Reus will also be playing his last game for Dortmund and will be hoping to end his stint with the Yellow Wall on a high by pulling off a massive upset.