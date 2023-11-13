“Not even fair”, “Will need some tips” - LeBron James’ memorable Instagram exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo after iconic goal resurfaces 

A hilarious exchange between NBA legend LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged after the latter's wonder strike against Juventus in the 2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

The then Real Madrid forward scored a goal for the ages with an extraordinary leap in the air followed by an unstoppable bicyle kick past a helpless Bianconeri custodian Gianluigi Buffon.

The iconic goal - still fresh in the minds of football afficionados - caught the attention of James as well. The LA Lakers commented (as per an exchange tweeted by Total Cristiano):

"Are you not entertained?!?! That's not even fair. Nasty!!"

Ronaldo replied to the basketball legend:

"Glad you liked King James. Next objective: a slam dunk? Will need some tips...!"

The aforementioned strike was Ronaldo's second of the night as Zinedine Zidane's side coasted to a 3-0 first-leg win. Zidane said about the goal (as per Bleacher Report):

"Cristiano's is one of the best goals in history, but mine in Glasgow was prettier. You have to tip your hat to a goal of this quality. He does so many things and I'm happy for what he's achieved."

The return leg nearly went to extra time as Juventus - surprisingly - overhauled the 3-0 deficit away from home.

However, Ronaldo ended their comeback bid with a stoppage time penalty to take Los Blancos to the next round. Zidane's side would go on to beat Liverpool in the final to become the first team in the Champions League era to do a three-peat. For context, no other team in this period have even gone back-to-back.

Interestingly, months after his wonder strike, Ronaldo would join Juventus, ending a nine-season stay at Real Madrid.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James are going strong in their respective sport despite being almost 40.

Now at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December as a free agent - the 38-year-old Ronaldo has 16 goals and nine assists in 17 games across competitions this season. That includes league-leading tallies of 13 goals and seven assists in 12 outings.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, also 38, is in his 21st season in the NBA and ageing like fine wine. He's averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, with the Lakers, who're 5-5 on the season and eighth in the Western Conference.