"Not even with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in excellent shape" - Muller says PSG superstars will not be looking forward to playing against Bayern 

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller reckons PSG's stellar attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar may not be looking forward to facing the Bavarians in the UEFA Champions League. The European powerhouses are set to face each other in a top-billing clash in the Round of 16 next month.

PSG are the favourites on paper, given Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have been firing on all cylinders this season. Messi and Mbappe are coming off a prolific 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Muller heaped praise on the duo but appears unfazed by their threat, sending an ominous message that against Bayern, their exploits could 'take a break'.

Thomas Muller with a message to PSG...

Speaking at a recent press conference, the German said (via AS):

“From my point of view, it is the most exciting football team in the world in offensive terms. When the top three are inspired, it's truly precious to watch them from the outside. But against us, unfortunately, their football art and power will have to take a break."

Bayern and PSG famously contested the 2020 final, where the Bavarians eked out a 1-0 win. However, the Parisians got their revenge a year later, knocking out the Bundesliga giants in the quarterfinals on away goals (3-3 on aggregate). Last season, Bayern were once again dumped out of the Champions League last eight, this time to Villarreal, who pulled off a shock 2-1 aggregate victory.

Muller said that his team is determined to do better this season and made a bold statement that even PSG's front three won't fancy playing against Bayern:

“I am very excited. Last year we were eliminated too early for my liking, and this year we want to do better. It goes without saying that the Champions League is important for Bayern for many reasons. It is clear that our rival in the round of 16, PSG, is a tough nut.

He continued:

"I still don't know of any team in the world that likes to play against Bayern. Not even with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in excellent shape, as has been seen recently in the World Cup."

PSG will host Bayern in the first leg on February 14, with the return leg in Munich on March 8.

Messi and PSG will have to prove mettle against Bayern

The French champions have been on a roll under Christopher Galtier, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino last summer. They're atop the Ligue 1 charts and cruised through their Champions League group unscathed.

Football Tweet ⚽



2023 Bayern Munich

2022 Real Madrid

2021 Barcelona



PSG's last 16 draws in the last 3 seasons:2023Bayern Munich2022Real Madrid2021Barcelona PSG's last 16 draws in the last 3 seasons:2023 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich2022 🇪🇸 Real Madrid2021 🇪🇸 Barcelona👀👀👀

Bayern Munich, though, will be their toughest opposition yet, and the Parisians risk losing out in the last 16 for the second year in a row. Having built a star-studded squad to win their maiden Champions League, headlined by Messi, it would be a real travesty if they're knocked out early again.

