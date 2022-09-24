"Not everything on the internet is true" - 24-year-old midfielder pours cold water on Liverpool links

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has appeared to play down reports linking him with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

Liverpool completed their transfer business for the 2022-23 season early in the summer. They made three major additions to their squad, signing Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

However, the Reds found themselves short of options in midfield a few weeks into the campaign, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara sidelined with injuries. They were thus desperate to strengthen the area in the final stretch of the window.

The Merseyside-based club eventually signed Arthur Melo on an initial loan deal from Juventus on transfer deadline day. Another midfielder they were linked with in the final days of the window was Sheffield United's Berge.

Berge has now lifted the lid on his situation in the summer, seemingly admitting there were top clubs interested in him. However, the 24-year-old poured cold water on reports linking him with a move to Liverpool. He told The Sheffield Star:

“There is nothing negative about clubs of that size being mentioned, but you shouldn't put too much into it."

"It can be flared up by very little, and it is not necessarily always right, even if there were big and interesting clubs that were in the picture. Not everything on the internet is true."

Berge went on to insist that he has no qualms about not securing a move away from Sheffield United in the summer. He expressed his delight at being able to help the Blades sit atop the Championship table. He said:

“I am very satisfied [with United’s start]. We are leading the league and have started very well. It's good to feel that.”

The Norway international has made a great start to the 2022-23 season with Sheffield United. He has found the back of the net three times and provided as many assists in 10 Championship matches so far.

Arthur is still settling into life at Liverpool

Arthur, who Liverpool ended up signing to strengthen their midfield, on the other hand, has made a slow start in England. The 26-year-old is seemingly settling into life on Merseyside.

The Brazil international made his debut for the Reds in their UEFA Champions League defeat to Napoli. However, he only clocked 13 minutes of playing time that day and is yet to feature for the team since.

However, Arthur has started two matches for Liverpool Under-21s during the ongoing international break. He appears keen to force his way into Klopp's plans for the season.

