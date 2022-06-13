“Not in these exact words” – Journalist makes strong claim about what Lukaku has been telling Inter players amid talk of Chelsea exit

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been telling sending hints to his former Inter Milan teammates that he will be an I Nerazzurri player come next season.

Lukaku, 29, has been the subject of intense speculation, with the Belgian making it no secret of his desire to return to Inter just a year after his departure.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for a club-record £98.7 million but it has been a hugely problematic season for the striker. He managed just 15 goals in 44 appearances whilst experiencing a fractious relationship with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Daily Mail, Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to rejoin Inter Milan this summer and end his nightmare campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones has now told the 'Done Deal Show' that the striker expects to leave Tuchel's side and rejoin Inter.

Jones said (via ChelseaChronicle):

“I don’t think Lukaku will be there. People that I’ve spoken to have said that there are players at Inter who have been told by Lukaku ‘see you next season’ basically, not in those exact words, but he’s more expecting to be an Inter player than a Chelsea player next season.”

Lukaku has four years left on his deal with the Blues given that he only joined Tuchel's side last summer.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku never bounced back from his Sky Italia interview

Romelu Lukaku caused friction behind-the-scenes

Back in December last year, Romelu Lukaku was interviewed by Sky Italia and gave a candid analysis of his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker had been experiencing a difficult time in Thomas Tuchel's squad with a lack of form having hit the former Manchester United forward.

However, nobody expected Lukaku to scrutinise Tuchel's system the way that he did. He also made it clear his desire to one day return to Inter Milan whilst apologising to the Serie A side's fans for the way in which he departed the San Siro.

Lukaku would be subsequently punished by Chelsea with a one-game ban and a £325,000 fine.

The Belgian apologized for doing the interview. However, he seemingly never recovered from the hostility it caused in the relationship between himself and the club.

The lowest point in the striker's season came two months later. During a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Lukaku recorded a record low number of touches in a Premier League game (seven).

This was not the sort of record himself and Blues fans were expecting when he made the big money move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

