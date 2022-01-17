"Not all of it was his fault" - Alan Shearer suggests Chelsea star not on the same wavelength as his teammates

Premier League legend Alan Shearer feels Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku lacks understanding with his teammates. The Blues succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, virtually ending their Premier League title hopes. They are now 13 points off top-placed City.

Lukaku came under fire once again for a disappointing performance and Shearer thinks the Belgian is currently not on the same wavelength as his team-mates. Speaking on Match of the Day after the game, Shearer said:

"For that relationship to work there needs to be a better understanding from him and his teammates. So, they know how to get the best work for the team.

"That certainly didn’t feel like that today. They got into so many good spaces and were wasteful. Not all of it was his fault, some of it was his teammates."

Kevin De Bruyne was the difference-maker between the sides. This was Chelsea's third defeat of the campaign but inconsistency in recent weeks has seen them lose enormous ground in the title race.

FT: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea.



Manchester City go 13 points clear of Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Lukaku's sensational return to Stamford Bridge has also been marred by injuries and his inconsistent form on the field. In 14 league matches, the Belgian has struck only five times, while also sparking tensions within the club with controversial remarks about a potential return to Inter Milan.





Romelu Lukaku would like to return to Italy as he was 'expecting a whole different situation' at #Chelsea

Chelsea next play Brighton away from home in the Premier League on Tuesday

All's not lost yet for Chelsea

Although Pep Guardiola said the title race isn't over yet, it's unlikely a side like City will relinquish a 13-point lead at this stage.

It's also worth reminding that Liverpool, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all have a few games in hand over the Blues. So Thomas Tuchel's side, who are currently third in the table, could potentially drop further down.

But all's not lost yet, as they're into the final of the Carabo Cup and still alive in the FA Cup. So Chelsea will be dependent on cup competitions to rescue their season from being a total disaster.

The reigning European champions are also hoping to make another deep surge in the Champions League, having drawn out-of-form French champions Lille in the last-16.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava