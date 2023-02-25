“Not going to make the cut” – Mason Mount given strict warning over Chelsea future amid interest from Premier League club

Talksport pundit Simon Jordan believes that Chelsea might sell midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window.

Mount's contract with the Blues expires in the summer of 2024. Reports suggest that negotiations for an extension have stalled over the length and wages of the contract.

Jordan believes the west London side could look to make a profit on the midfielder as he came through their academy. He told talkSPORT:

“Mason Mount I think is one of those that is not going to make the cut in Chelsea’s new way of building and buying. Because he’s on Chelsea’s balance sheet as a zero cost because he’s an academy payer, then I very much think he could be one of those that are sold.”

He added:

“I think Mason Mount will be sold by Chelsea. The problem is, who buys him at top money and who pays him top money? That I don’t know.”

Mount has been the Blues' 'Player of the Season' twice in a row in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. He has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 191 games for the club.

However, the England international has struggled to maintain his form this season. He has scored just three goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions.

Mason Mount's last 40 games in all competitions (including international football):



4 goals

3 assists

4 goals
3 assists
4 big chances created

As per 90min, Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing Mount in the summer if he doesn't extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on winning over supporters

The Blues have struggled this season as they sit 10th in the Premier League table. They have won just two of their previous 14 games across competitions and have been eliminated from both domestic cups.

Following their 1-0 loss at home against bottom-placed Southampton, many fans responded with boos and jeers at the final whistle.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Boos at the final whistle. A few angry fans near me are screaming at Potter asking for him to be sacked in the morning. #CHESOU FT: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton.Boos at the final whistle. A few angry fans near me are screaming at Potter asking for him to be sacked in the morning. #CFC FT: Chelsea 0-1 Southampton. Boos at the final whistle. A few angry fans near me are screaming at Potter asking for him to be sacked in the morning. #CFC #CHESOU

Speaking about what he needs to win fans over, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said (via Football.London):

"Supporters, rightly so, are upset because we lost at home to Southampton. Supporters care and when they are upset, they let their feelings be known and we expect that. It would be naive to not think that is a fair response."

He added:

"I've had a lot of support from the supporters as well and while everyone would agree we're not happy with the current situation and position, there are a lot of people who recognize where we're at, what's happened, and what the challenges have been for us."

"In the meantime, I know there isn't anything I can say – if they are against us, – with us. The solution is that we have to win matches."

The west London side will next face rivals Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday, 26 February.

