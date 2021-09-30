"Not good enough" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he doesn't know why Chelsea failed to produce the goods against Juventus 

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in their Champions League clash on Wednesday evening.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his side's uninspiring display in Turin, stating that the reason behind their sluggish performance remains unclear to him.

The German was quoted as saying:

"I felt we were a bit slow and tired, mentally slow in our decision making. That's why it's a strange one to analyze. We were so good yesterday in training, but not good enough, not free enough today. I don't know why, it was the whole team."

"At this level you cannot concede an easy goal like this in the first seconds of the second half. When you know what's coming and you have defensive organisation like we have, normally it's always possible to defend it. We got punished for it."

"We should have been much, much sharper. We should have asked more questions."

Juventus earned a vital victory against Chelsea to keep their 100% start to the Champions League season intact. The Bianconeri currently sit atop the table in Group H with six points from two games.

Their manager Max Allegri couldn't help but praise his team's brilliant display against the defending champions.

The Italian said:

"Sailors always find their way out of a storm. Tonight was a good game against the European champions. Technically we could have played better, but we suffered a bit and we missed a couple of counter-attacks. Two games, six points, zero goals conceded, another step towards qualification, a good step forward."

Chelsea and Juventus on contrasting paths right now

Juventus earned a narrow victory against Chelsea on Wednesday, courtesy of a Federico Chiesa strike

The 2021-22 season began with Chelsea firing on all cylinders, recording six victories and one draw in their first seven games across all competitions.

Juventus, on the other hand, had a torrid start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first three matches in all competitions.

However, the tables have turned in recent weeks, with the Bianconeri recording four victories and one draw in their last five matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games, falling to Manchester City at the weekend before being demolished by the Old Lady last night.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh