"Not good enough" - Chelsea star makes honest assessment after Brentford defeat

Chelsea's recently soaring trajectory took a nosedive, culminating in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford on Saturday (October 28). Following the match, young talent Cole Palmer took to his Instagram stories to make an honest assessment of the game.

The Blues have managed to secure a meager single win in their last 13 home league games. Palmer, who has been one of the bright spots for the side this season, didn't mince words.

Taking to social media, he wrote:

"Not good enough, we go AGAIN!"

Cole Palmer reacts to Blues' loss against Brentford on Instagram Stories

Although the weekend was marred by the team's overall lackluster performance, Cole Palmer emerged as a silver lining. His dynamism on the pitch didn't go unnoticed, especially by Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In his post-match press conference (via Football London), Pochettino lavished praise on Palmer:

"He’s showing a great performance, character and personality. You know, it’s always about the team and when you don’t win. For sure he is disappointed and we are all disappointed. We are happy in the way he arrived. He arrived in the last moment of the transfer window, he’s playing like he’s here for 10 years and showing his character and personality."

Yet the clouds over Stamford Bridge won't be clearing soon. Chelsea's next match will be no walk in the park, as they face reigning champions Manchester City next month. The Blues need to regroup and rediscover their form. Otherwise, they risk plummeting down the table in a problematic manner.

Brentford continue Stamford Bridge domination, as Chelsea struggle to score

In an outcome that is becoming uncomfortably familiar for Chelsea fans, Brentford pulled off a 2-0 win. This marks an unprecedented third consecutive Premier League victory for the Bees at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino seemed to be steering his side back to winning ways with three victories and a draw in the preceding four matches. Yet, the match was a glaring exhibit of goal-scoring ineffectiveness.

The Blues were dominant in possession yet could not find their clinical edge and somehow squandered opportunity after opportunity. Their lack of sharpness was punished when Ethan Pinnock rose unchallenged to nod in the opening goal just before the 60-minute mark.

The real kicker came in stoppage time when Brentford sealed the deal. A quick counterattack allowed Bryan Mbeumo to fire home, effectively taking the wind out of Chelsea's sails. The Bees were tactically astute, content to absorb Chelsea's impotent pressure before striking decisively.