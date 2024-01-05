"Not good enough", "Get ready to learn Arabic buddy" - Barcelona fans slam star's showing despite win over Las Palmas

Competing in their first game of the year, Barcelona recorded a marginal 2-1 win over Spanish opponents UD Las Palmas to keep their title hopes alive. However, the close scoreline has left La Blaugrana fans worried, with many of them targeting Robert Lewandowski for his woeful performance in front of goal.

Having registered only two wins in December, Xavi would've hoped to start the new year with a bang. While the Catalan giants were able to secure all three points in their bout against Las Palmas, a lack of comprehensiveness in their victory has only put more question marks on their ongoing campaign.

After conceding an early goal, Barcelona seemed to be on the back foot for the remainder of the first half. While they successfully leveled the scoreline through a 55th-minute strike from Ferran Torres, the Spanish giants failed to capitalize on the opportunities created by Frenkie de Jong and others. It took a late penalty, converted by summer signing Ilkay Gundogan, for Xavi's men to seal the win.

Barcelona's poor run of form in front of the goal has been a consistent issue throughout the season, with Robert Lewandowski's ongoing goal drought effectively encapsulating it. With just eight goals in the league so far, the Polish striker has struggled to contribute to his side's success this term.

Lewandowski was once again off-color in this match, failing to manage even a single shot on target in the 72 minutes he spent on the pitch. Consequently, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to dismiss the former Bayern Munich forward, berating him for his indifferent showing. One fan wrote:

"Lewandowski is not good enough now tbh I want Roque to start in every match."

Another suggested Lewandowski be shipped off to the Middle East, stating:

"Get ready to learn Arabic buddy."

Apart from his performances against Alaves and Girona, the 35-year-old frontman has failed to register a single goal in the league since his brace against Celta Vigo in September 2023. With Vitor Roque making his official debut for Barcelona in their clash against Las Palmas, Lewandowski now has a capable competitor in the ranks.

Barcelona receive massive blow in their pursuit of Girona's Aleix Garcia

With Gavi sustaining a season-ending injury, Pedri facing consistent fitness issues, and Oriol Romeu experiencing a dip in form, Barcelona are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. As a result, they have identified Girona's Aleix Garcia as a possible solution to their issues.

However, the reigning Spanish champions could find it hard to secure the 26-year-old midfielder's signature. In addition to Barcelona's never-ending financial woes, Girona have made it clear that they will only let Garcia go if La Blaugrana meet his €20m release clause (via The Athletic). With Girona chairman Pere Guardiola also confirming his side's plans to retain Garcia's services, Xavi may have to look elsewhere to solve his midfield woes.