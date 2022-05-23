"Not good for football!" - Ex-PSG manager Unai Emery slams timing of Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer snub 

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has given his opinion on Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite interest from Real Madrid.

The 50-year-old spoke in an interview following the conclusion of the season and gave his thoughts on various topics.

Asked for his opinion on the Mbappe deal, Emery stated that he respected the France international's decision but believes it came too late in the season.

"It's a very personal decision, but it has come too late. I appreciate the kid a lot and I respect his decision, but not the timing or the form. It's not good for football."

Mbappe recently announced his decision to extend his deal with PSG by three years, bringing an end to one of the most enthralling transfer sagas in recent memory.

Real Madrid were interested in the 23-year-old and made an offer to sign him as his deal in Paris was about to run down.

There was widespread speculation that the young striker was on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu, but he ultimately elected to remain in his hometown.

The announcement of his contract extension with the French champions has garnered reactions across the world, with many expressing shock at the terms of the deal.

PSG have sent a statement of intent by rebuffing Real Madrid's advances on Kylian Mbappe twice

Real Madrid is the most glamorous club in world football and no other club in history has the pulling power of the Spanish champions.

Whenever Los Blancos set their sights on getting a player, more often than not, they end up achieving their goal, as only a handful of footballers can say no to the 13-time European champions.

Kylian Mbappe is a self-professed long-term fan of Real Madrid and has publicly expressed his desire to one day don the all-white of the club.

It was seen as a matter of when not if he will make the move to the Spanish capital and having run down his contract with PSG, his move to Madrid was seemingly on the cards.

However, the reality has panned out differently, with Les Parisiens twice rebuffing Madrid's public overtures on their prized asset.

This improves the club's global standing and sends a message about their ability to operate on the same level as the historical elites of the game.

