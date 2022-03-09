"Not good news" - Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea star will undergo scan after picking up yet another injury

Chelsea will be without their right-back Reece James once again, as revealed by manager Thomas Tuchel. The manager added that the defender has a muscular injury and will undergo further tests on Wednesday.

James returned for Chelsea late last month after being sidelined due to an injury in late December. Against Burnley last weekend, he scored on his first start since returning but is now set to miss the Premier League clash at Norwich City on Thursday.

Tuchel confirmed that he would be without his main full-backs once again this week. Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season after picking up an ACL injury in November but is back in light training. James was expected to play a big part in the business end of the season for the Blues but could miss games once again.

The Chelsea manager said:

"Everybody was on the training pitch today except for Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who has muscular problems after three matches - not his injured leg but the other leg. We need examination. We thought he could be on the pitch today but no. Needs further examination."

He added:

"He felt it during the match, that's why we took him out. It didn't get better so we are worried. Still we need some more details, more information. Today will be further examinations. It is obvious what he gives to our team so not good news at the moment. A setback for sure, I hope not a big one."

Chelsea hope to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel continued to speak about Chelsea's progress this season and admitted that they have everything to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool.

The German claimed there could be no excuses and said:

"Yes. We have everything (to close the gap). This is clear. There is no hiding, no excuses. We have everything. This club provides everything: culture, the infrastructure, the squad, the mentality. We have everything what it needs. It's on us to push and not lose the contact. There are some reasons why the gap opened but I think there are always numerous reasons. It is not the moment to complain, to be too negative. We have what it takes and we will join the race."

The Blues can move within 10 points of Manchester City if they win their two games in hand and go seven behind Liverpool.

Edited by Aditya Singh