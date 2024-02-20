"Not only a great person but also a great coach" - Barcelona superstar praises Hansi Flick amid latter's links to the Catalan club

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan looks to have given his stamp of approval regarding Hansi Flick replacing Xavi at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a replacement for Xavi. The Spanish coach announced he'd be leaving the La Liga giants at the end of the season.

Flick is in the running and reports claim that the former Germany boss is interested in the role. He's been out of management since September last year after he was sacked by the German national team.

Gundogan was appointed Die Mannschaft captain during his time playing under Flick. The Barcelona playmaker talked up his former manager's personality and coaching abilities (via Barca Times):

"Next coach? There are many names and this is not my area but all I can say is that Hansi Flick is not only a great person but also a great coach, as he proved by winning the treble for Bayern. He arrived in the national team in a very difficult situation, but he was always honest and I respected him a lot."

Flick's reign in charge of Germany was a disappointing one as they crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the group stages. He oversaw 12 wins and six defeats in 25 games.

However, the German tactician was much more successful at Bayern Munich. He guided the Bavarians to a continental treble (Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Champions League) during his debut season at the Allianz Arena.

Flick oversaw 70 wins in 86 games during his time managing the Bavarians. His dismal spell as Germany's manager hasn't deterred Barcelona from showing an interest.

Barca have endured a frustrating campaign under Xavi and they look likely to surrender their La Liga crown. The Catalan giants sit third in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid after 25 games.

Gundogan sheds light on the role Xavi played in bringing him to Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has been an important player for Xavi.

Barcelona managed to sign Gundogan as a free agent last summer after his contract with Manchester City expired. It was a bold decision made by the German given the Premier League giants had just won the continental treble.

However, the 33-year-old was adamant that Xavi played a key role in persuading him to join the Catalan giants. He said (via Barca Universal):

"He (Xavi) was fundamental for me to come to Barcelona. If the conversations we had would have been different, I wouldn’t be here. He made the difference. I am very grateful to him."

Gundogan has been a mainstay in Xavi's side since arriving last summer. He's made 36 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.