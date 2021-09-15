"Not happy with Real Madrid's behavior" - PSG sporting director blasts Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe approach

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window. However, Los Blancos failed to convince the French star's club to part ways with him. PSG sporting director Leonardo has now hit out at the Spanish giants over their approach for the attacker.

"We were not happy with the behavior of Real Madrid," Leonardo explained to Canal + in France.

Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hdn3zfcoaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

"Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer market generated a situation that we did not like," said the PSG director.

"We were clear about our position with the offer. It was not enough, it was smaller than what we paid. The last offer they talked about never came. You can't organize a transfer market for two, three or four months and change your plans like that. I don't see Kylian Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian," he added.

The last few days of the summer transfer window were filled with rumors of Kylian Mbappe's potential exit from the Parc des Princes. As confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain, the player informed the club of his intention to leave.

PSG declined Real Madrid’s €180M/$212M bid for Kylian Mbappe this transfer window.



His contract expires next summer and he’ll be available on a free transfer 🤑 pic.twitter.com/yNufopGCWh — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2021

Real Madrid were well-poised to sign the winger. Los Blancos opened negotiations with his club and even submitted a bid to secure his signature. However, they couldn't convince PSG to let go of one of their prized assets.

Apparently, the Parisians have no intention of selling the Frenchman anytime soon. Their priority is to tie him to a new deal as his current contract at the club expires at the end of the season, meaning he could become a free agent.

The attacker will become a free agent at the end of the season

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: is it still possible?

Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear on several occasions that they aren't thinking of parting ways with Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians highly value the attacker, who has been the face of the club in recent years and will do all they can to keep him.

However, it is important to consider whether the player has the same feeling. The Frenchman has officially asked for a transfer. There's no point keeping a player who doesn't want to stay. Kylian Mbappe's admiration for Real Madrid is an open secret.

Their union seems to be a matter of when and not if. This could be helped by the fact that the Frenchman can leave for free at the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee